Global Kids Nutrition Market Strategies & Trends Report 2022: A 7-Step Checklist for a Successful Kids Nutrition Strategy & 8 Key Growth Trends

Launching a kids nutrition product is one of the most attractive ideas - who doesn't want to make a positive difference to children's diets? But targeting kids is also one of the riskiest strategies in the food industry, with failure (or failing to grow beyond a niche business) the most common outcome for kids brands.

This report will help you maximise your chances of success by showing you:

Which consumer trends offer the most growth opportunities and how to connect to them

The seven most effective strategies in kids nutrition

Common traps to avoid

This 36-page report sets out, using real-world examples:

A 7-step checklist for a successful kids nutrition strategy

The 8 key growth trends

The report draws on:

Our 15+ years of expert consultancy in the kid's nutrition sector

Our wealth of primary research, including interviews with hundreds of industry executives

Key Topics Covered:

Paths to success in kids nutrition

A checklist for success in kids nutrition

Eight key trends in kids nutrition

