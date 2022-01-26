Global Kids Nutrition Market Strategies & Trends Report 2022: A 7-Step Checklist for a Successful Kids Nutrition Strategy & 8 Key Growth Trends

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 26, 2022, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategies & Trends in Kids Nutrition 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Launching a kids nutrition product is one of the most attractive ideas - who doesn't want to make a positive difference to children's diets? But targeting kids is also one of the riskiest strategies in the food industry, with failure (or failing to grow beyond a niche business) the most common outcome for kids brands.

This report will help you maximise your chances of success by showing you:

  • Which consumer trends offer the most growth opportunities and how to connect to them
  • The seven most effective strategies in kids nutrition
  • Common traps to avoid

This 36-page report sets out, using real-world examples:

  • A 7-step checklist for a successful kids nutrition strategy
  • The 8 key growth trends

The report draws on:

  • Our 15+ years of expert consultancy in the kid's nutrition sector
  • Our wealth of primary research, including interviews with hundreds of industry executives

Key Topics Covered:

  • Paths to success in kids nutrition
  • A checklist for success in kids nutrition
  • Eight key trends in kids nutrition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdycws

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Long-Acting Injectable Drugs Market Report 2021-2028:...

Global Digital Advertising Market Trends and Opportunities 2026:...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics