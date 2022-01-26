Global Kids Nutrition Market Strategies & Trends Report 2022: A 7-Step Checklist for a Successful Kids Nutrition Strategy & 8 Key Growth Trends

Jan 26, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategies & Trends in Kids Nutrition 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Launching a kids nutrition product is one of the most attractive ideas - who doesn't want to make a positive difference to children's diets? But targeting kids is also one of the riskiest strategies in the food industry, with failure (or failing to grow beyond a niche business) the most common outcome for kids brands.
This report will help you maximise your chances of success by showing you:
- Which consumer trends offer the most growth opportunities and how to connect to them
- The seven most effective strategies in kids nutrition
- Common traps to avoid
This 36-page report sets out, using real-world examples:
- A 7-step checklist for a successful kids nutrition strategy
- The 8 key growth trends
The report draws on:
- Our 15+ years of expert consultancy in the kid's nutrition sector
- Our wealth of primary research, including interviews with hundreds of industry executives
Key Topics Covered:
- Paths to success in kids nutrition
- A checklist for success in kids nutrition
- Eight key trends in kids nutrition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdycws
