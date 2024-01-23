Global Knowledge Graph Market Report 2023-2028: Opportunities Emerging in Integration of Nlp Techniques into Knowledge Graph Market to Help Data Enrichment and Enhance User Experiences

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Knowledge Graph Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), By Data Source (Structured, Unstructured, Semi-structured), Industry (BFSI, IT & ITeS, Telecom, Healthcare), Model Type, Application, Type and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Knowledge Graph Market is poised for notable growth, according to a comprehensive research report. Forecasting an impressive CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2028, the market size is expected to expand from USD 0.9 billion to USD 2.4 billion in this period. This surge is attributed to the rising need for efficient knowledge management and actionable insights for decision-making across various industries.

With the IT & ITeS sector anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate, Knowledge Graphs are playing an increasingly vital role in data integration and informed decision-making. These systems are widely used in numerous industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and finance, where they not only enhance search engines and recommendation systems but also integrate with AI and semantic technologies for an improved understanding of complex relationships.

The report underscores significant advancements in handling unstructured data sources, highlighting the Knowledge Graph Market's increasing reliance on advanced natural language processing algorithms. Such innovations contribute to extracting valuable insights from various unstructured data, including social media content and customer feedback, thus providing businesses with deeper integrated knowledge and resultantly more accurate insights and recommendations.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to experience the highest growth during the aforementioned period. The fast-paced adoption of advanced technologies and the need to handle increasingly complex data make this region an epicenter for Knowledge Graph expansion. Supported by governmental initiatives, the region's technological progress is fostering innovation and economic growth, highlighting the pivotal role of Knowledge Graphs in data management and decision-making.

Report Highlights

  • Analysis of robust market dynamics, covering essential forces propelling Knowledge Graph Market growth.
  • Comprehensive product development and innovation insights, revealing future technological advancements.
  • An in-depth market development analysis, with a focus on assessing lucrative opportunities globally.
  • Insightful market diversification details, exploring new products and untapped geographies.
  • A competitive landscape review of leading market participants, analyzing market share and strategic growth moves.

Companies Mentioned

  • Arangodb
  • Aws
  • Bitnine
  • Cambridge Semantics
  • Conversight
  • Datavid
  • Diffbot
  • Eccena
  • Fluree
  • Franz Inc.
  • Graphaware
  • Graphbase
  • Ibm
  • Marklogic
  • Memgraph
  • Microsoft
  • Neo4J
  • Onlim
  • Ontotext
  • Openlink Software
  • Oracle
  • Sap
  • Semantic Web Company
  • Stardog
  • Tigergraph

News Releases in Similar Topics

