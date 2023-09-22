Global Knowledge Management Markets Report, 2022-2023 & 2030: Myriad Benefits of Knowledge Management Tools to Fuel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Knowledge Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Knowledge Management Market to Reach $2.1 Trillion by 2030



The global market for Knowledge Management estimated at US$558.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market encompassing Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Processes, Infrastructure, Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Knowledge Management exhibits promising growth prospects. Revenue figures are anticipated to experience consistent growth from 2022 to 2030, building upon a stable expansion observed between 2017 and 2022.

One of the notable segments, Systems, is projected to achieve a robust 16.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), ultimately reaching US$664.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Similarly, the Mechanisms & Technologies segment is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated 19.3% CAGR over the following 8 years.

The market's optimistic trajectory is influenced by various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. This growth story involves diverse segments, where both large enterprises and SMEs play integral roles. The evolving landscape of the knowledge management market offers lucrative opportunities for investment and business development, making it an attractive prospect for investors and companies alike.

In 2022, the Knowledge Management market in the United States is estimated at US$194.7 Billion. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach an impressive market size of US$405.5 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 25.1% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other noteworthy geographical markets include Japan and Canada, exhibiting growth rates of 13.9% and 16.5%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to maintain a robust growth trajectory, boasting an approximate 15.9% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Information Technology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Knowledge Management Enables Remote Work Approach Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020

KM Professional Services Remain in Demand in Pandemic Times

KM Solutions to Gain Momentum Post Pandemic

Knowledge Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Knowledge Management: A Prelude

Data-Information-Knowledge Continuum

Converting Data into Knowledge

Knowledge Management: A Conceptual Definition

Why Knowledge Management is important in Corporate Sector?

Segment Definitions

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Knowledge Management Tools to Fuel Market Growth

Growing Need for Data Analysis in Various Industries Drives Significance of Knowledge Management

Knowledge Management & Big Data: Enabling Digital Transformation

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

COVID-19 Paves Way for Digitization of Businesses

Knowledge Management Moves to the Cloud

Technological Advancements to Boost Adoption of KM Tools

Rising Data Volumes and Complexity Drive Focus onto New Technologies

Noteworthy Trends in KM Space

WFH Shoots Up Demand for Seamless Collaboration Tools

Visual KM Software Versions to Replace Previous Tools

KM Suits to Centralize Processes

Integrated Customer Support Tools for Speedy Case Resolutions

Improved Access to Internal Query Database

New UI for Better User Experience

Rise in Employment of Knowledge Bots

Demand for User-Friendly Interfaces

Improved Collaboration

Mobile Technology and Single Sign-on

Social Media Evolves as a KM Tool

Demand Escalates for Advanced Internal Search Indexes

AI Gaining Importance in Knowledge Management

Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Enhancing the Value of Unstructured Content

Emphasis Grows on More Accessible Content Management

KM Tools with Permission Settings to Ease Knowledge Sharing

Significant Potential for IoT in Knowledge Management

Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Collaboration Emerges as a Critical Requirement for Enabling Knowledge Management

Knowledge Management Becomes an Important Tool for Healthcare Industry

