Global Knowledge Management Markets Report, 2022-2023 & 2030: Myriad Benefits of Knowledge Management Tools to Fuel Market Growth

Global Knowledge Management Market to Reach $2.1 Trillion by 2030
The global market for Knowledge Management estimated at US$558.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global market encompassing Systems, Mechanisms & Technologies, Processes, Infrastructure, Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and Knowledge Management exhibits promising growth prospects. Revenue figures are anticipated to experience consistent growth from 2022 to 2030, building upon a stable expansion observed between 2017 and 2022.
One of the notable segments, Systems, is projected to achieve a robust 16.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), ultimately reaching US$664.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Similarly, the Mechanisms & Technologies segment is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated 19.3% CAGR over the following 8 years.
The market's optimistic trajectory is influenced by various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. This growth story involves diverse segments, where both large enterprises and SMEs play integral roles. The evolving landscape of the knowledge management market offers lucrative opportunities for investment and business development, making it an attractive prospect for investors and companies alike.
In 2022, the Knowledge Management market in the United States is estimated at US$194.7 Billion. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach an impressive market size of US$405.5 Billion by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 25.1% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Other noteworthy geographical markets include Japan and Canada, exhibiting growth rates of 13.9% and 16.5%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to maintain a robust growth trajectory, boasting an approximate 15.9% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Information Technology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Knowledge Management Enables Remote Work Approach Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- WFM (Work from Home) Employees as a % of the Total Workforce in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2020
- KM Professional Services Remain in Demand in Pandemic Times
- KM Solutions to Gain Momentum Post Pandemic
- Knowledge Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Knowledge Management: A Prelude
- Data-Information-Knowledge Continuum
- Converting Data into Knowledge
- Knowledge Management: A Conceptual Definition
- Why Knowledge Management is important in Corporate Sector?
- Segment Definitions
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Benefits of Knowledge Management Tools to Fuel Market Growth
- Growing Need for Data Analysis in Various Industries Drives Significance of Knowledge Management
- Knowledge Management & Big Data: Enabling Digital Transformation
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
- Global Cumulative Value of Digitalization by Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Period 2016 to 2025
- Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
- COVID-19 Paves Way for Digitization of Businesses
- Knowledge Management Moves to the Cloud
- Technological Advancements to Boost Adoption of KM Tools
- Rising Data Volumes and Complexity Drive Focus onto New Technologies
- Noteworthy Trends in KM Space
- WFH Shoots Up Demand for Seamless Collaboration Tools
- Visual KM Software Versions to Replace Previous Tools
- KM Suits to Centralize Processes
- Integrated Customer Support Tools for Speedy Case Resolutions
- Improved Access to Internal Query Database
- New UI for Better User Experience
- Rise in Employment of Knowledge Bots
- Demand for User-Friendly Interfaces
- Improved Collaboration
- Mobile Technology and Single Sign-on
- Social Media Evolves as a KM Tool
- Demand Escalates for Advanced Internal Search Indexes
- AI Gaining Importance in Knowledge Management
- Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Enhancing the Value of Unstructured Content
- Emphasis Grows on More Accessible Content Management
- KM Tools with Permission Settings to Ease Knowledge Sharing
- Significant Potential for IoT in Knowledge Management
- Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Collaboration Emerges as a Critical Requirement for Enabling Knowledge Management
- Knowledge Management Becomes an Important Tool for Healthcare Industry
