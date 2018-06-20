Global Knowledge Management Product and Market Report 2018: The KM Market has Come Alive in 2018, Driven by Growing Interest in Artificial Intelligence

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "2018 Knowledge Management Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing interest in KM is attracting new vendors and driving a major round of investment in some of the existing solutions.
A Market Revitalized:
Knowledge management, a mature sector, is experiencing a long-overdue resurgence in 2018. KM has become revitalized because of the convergence of several industry trends, particularly the growing interest in incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into contact center solutions. AI solutions require a source of knowledge, and KM solutions can address this need by providing a centralized repository for information gathered from across the enterprise.
The new generation of KM solutions is up to the digital challenge. Today's KM solutions are built to run in the cloud, gather information efficiently, with content management capabilities to collect and prepare data from an unlimited number of sources, and utilize sophisticated search software to quickly deliver it to users. The newer and more flexible KM solutions also incorporate responsive design techniques so that content can be delivered to different constituents (internal and external) in a variety of channels.
Timely, In-Depth and Insightful Analysis:
The inaugural edition of this Knowledge Management Product and Market Report thoroughly analyzes this mature yet reemerging IT sector: the vendors, their offerings, the functional capabilities of the knowledge management (KM) solutions, best practices, product pricing, and more. The Report analyzes in detail 5 vendors with diverse offerings that address customer service, contact center and other enterprise uses: ComAround, MindTouch, Panviva, Upland Software and Verint Systems.
Key Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Service deployment options for knowledge management solutions
- Definition of knowledge management: what it is and how it works
- Explanation of the distinctions between search, content management and knowledge management
- High-level summaries of the technical and functional components that comprise these solutions
- Review of internal and external-facing knowledge management applications, including the top 10 ways these solutions are being used by enterprise employees and customers
- Market trends and challenges that are driving investments and influencing the direction of vendor research and development (R&D)
- Review of knowledge management market innovation, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months
- Discussion of the importance of knowledge management in improving self-service and the omni-channel customer experience in the digital age
- Examination of the knowledge management process, including vendor features and functional components to support each phase of content/asset lifecycle management
- Knowledge management vendor market activity and 5-year projections
- Review and analysis of the knowledge management competitive landscape
- Overview of the 5 featured knowledge management vendors, including company snapshots, go-to-market strategies, product offerings and packaged/verticalized applications
- Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, training and professional services, and maintenance and support
- Knowledge management uses, benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis
- Review of knowledge management pricing strategies
- Detailed company reports for the 5 featured knowledge management vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans
- Knowledge management glossary
- Comprehensive Knowledge Management Vendor Directory
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Service Delivery Models
4.1 Service Delivery Definitions
4.2 Vendor Service Delivery Options
5. What is Knowledge Management?
5.1 Vendor Definitions of Knowledge Management
5.2 The Similarities and Differences between Knowledge Management, Content Management and Search
5.3 Internal- and External-Facing Knowledge Management Uses
5.3.1 Internal-Facing Knowledge Management Uses
5.3.2 External-Facing Knowledge Management Uses
5.4 Vendor High-Level Technical Summary
5.4.1 Integration
5.4.2 Security and Compliance
5.5 High-Level Functional Summary
6. Knowledge Management Trends and Challenges
6.1 Knowledge Management Trends
6.2 Knowledge Management Challenges
7. Knowledge Management Market Innovation
7.1 New Product Features
7.2 Emerging Capabilities
8. Knowledge Management is a Requirement in the Digital Era
8.1 Omni-Channel Capabilities
9. The Knowledge Management Process: Knowledge Asset Lifecycle Management
9.1 Data Acquisition
9.1.1 Content Structure and Configuration
9.2 Authoring
9.3 Review and Revisions
9.4 Approval
9.5 Publish
9.6 Search and Retrieval
9.7 Maintenance/Change Requests
9.8 Storing/Archiving
9.9 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics
10. Knowledge Management Market Activity
11. Knowledge Management Market Projections
12. Knowledge Management Competitive Landscape
12.1 KM Vendor Categories
13. Knowledge Management Vendors and Solutions
13.1 Company Snapshot
13.2 Knowledge Management Vendor Strategy
13.3 Vendor Offerings and Products
13.4 Packaged/Verticalized Applications
14. Implementation Analysis
14.1 Implementation Best Practices
14.1.1 Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS)
14.2 Training and Professional Services
14.3 Maintenance and Support
15. Knowledge Management Uses, Benefits and Return on Investment
15.1 Knowledge Management Uses
15.2 Knowledge Management Return on Investment (ROI)
16. Knowledge Management Pricing
16.1 Cloud-Based Pricing
16.2 Premise-Based Pricing
17. Company Reports
17.1 ComAround Scandinavia AB
17.2 MindTouch
17.3 Panviva Pty. Ltd.
17.4 Upland Software, Inc.
17.5 Verint Systems
