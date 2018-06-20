Global Knowledge Management Product and Market Report 2018: The KM Market has Come Alive in 2018, Driven by Growing Interest in Artificial Intelligence

The growing interest in KM is attracting new vendors and driving a major round of investment in some of the existing solutions.

A Market Revitalized:

Knowledge management, a mature sector, is experiencing a long-overdue resurgence in 2018. KM has become revitalized because of the convergence of several industry trends, particularly the growing interest in incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into contact center solutions. AI solutions require a source of knowledge, and KM solutions can address this need by providing a centralized repository for information gathered from across the enterprise.

The new generation of KM solutions is up to the digital challenge. Today's KM solutions are built to run in the cloud, gather information efficiently, with content management capabilities to collect and prepare data from an unlimited number of sources, and utilize sophisticated search software to quickly deliver it to users. The newer and more flexible KM solutions also incorporate responsive design techniques so that content can be delivered to different constituents (internal and external) in a variety of channels.

The inaugural edition of this Knowledge Management Product and Market Report thoroughly analyzes this mature yet reemerging IT sector: the vendors, their offerings, the functional capabilities of the knowledge management (KM) solutions, best practices, product pricing, and more. The Report analyzes in detail 5 vendors with diverse offerings that address customer service, contact center and other enterprise uses: ComAround, MindTouch, Panviva, Upland Software and Verint Systems.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Service deployment options for knowledge management solutions

Definition of knowledge management: what it is and how it works

Explanation of the distinctions between search, content management and knowledge management

High-level summaries of the technical and functional components that comprise these solutions

Review of internal and external-facing knowledge management applications, including the top 10 ways these solutions are being used by enterprise employees and customers

Market trends and challenges that are driving investments and influencing the direction of vendor research and development (R&D)

Review of knowledge management market innovation, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months

Discussion of the importance of knowledge management in improving self-service and the omni-channel customer experience in the digital age

Examination of the knowledge management process, including vendor features and functional components to support each phase of content/asset lifecycle management

Knowledge management vendor market activity and 5-year projections

Review and analysis of the knowledge management competitive landscape

Overview of the 5 featured knowledge management vendors, including company snapshots, go-to-market strategies, product offerings and packaged/verticalized applications

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, training and professional services, and maintenance and support

Knowledge management uses, benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis

Review of knowledge management pricing strategies

Detailed company reports for the 5 featured knowledge management vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans

Knowledge management glossary

Comprehensive Knowledge Management Vendor Directory

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria



4. Service Delivery Models

4.1 Service Delivery Definitions

4.2 Vendor Service Delivery Options



5. What is Knowledge Management?

5.1 Vendor Definitions of Knowledge Management

5.2 The Similarities and Differences between Knowledge Management, Content Management and Search

5.3 Internal- and External-Facing Knowledge Management Uses

5.3.1 Internal-Facing Knowledge Management Uses

5.3.2 External-Facing Knowledge Management Uses

5.4 Vendor High-Level Technical Summary

5.4.1 Integration

5.4.2 Security and Compliance

5.5 High-Level Functional Summary



6. Knowledge Management Trends and Challenges

6.1 Knowledge Management Trends

6.2 Knowledge Management Challenges



7. Knowledge Management Market Innovation

7.1 New Product Features

7.2 Emerging Capabilities



8. Knowledge Management is a Requirement in the Digital Era

8.1 Omni-Channel Capabilities



9. The Knowledge Management Process: Knowledge Asset Lifecycle Management

9.1 Data Acquisition

9.1.1 Content Structure and Configuration

9.2 Authoring

9.3 Review and Revisions

9.4 Approval

9.5 Publish

9.6 Search and Retrieval

9.7 Maintenance/Change Requests

9.8 Storing/Archiving

9.9 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics



10. Knowledge Management Market Activity



11. Knowledge Management Market Projections



12. Knowledge Management Competitive Landscape

12.1 KM Vendor Categories



13. Knowledge Management Vendors and Solutions

13.1 Company Snapshot

13.2 Knowledge Management Vendor Strategy

13.3 Vendor Offerings and Products

13.4 Packaged/Verticalized Applications



14. Implementation Analysis

14.1 Implementation Best Practices

14.1.1 Knowledge-Centered Service (KCS)

14.2 Training and Professional Services

14.3 Maintenance and Support



15. Knowledge Management Uses, Benefits and Return on Investment

15.1 Knowledge Management Uses

15.2 Knowledge Management Return on Investment (ROI)



16. Knowledge Management Pricing

16.1 Cloud-Based Pricing

16.2 Premise-Based Pricing



17. Company Reports

17.1 ComAround Scandinavia AB

17.2 MindTouch

17.3 Panviva Pty. Ltd.

17.4 Upland Software, Inc.

17.5 Verint Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mv337l/global_knowledge?w=5





