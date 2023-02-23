Global KVM (Keyboard, Monitor and Mouse) Switches Market Report 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "KVM Switches Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Extension of applications from traditional data center to range of non-data center applications is the primary influencing factor expected to drive the demand for advanced KVM switches in the near future. KVM switches are gradually outspreading its application in non-data center scenarios including security and surveillance, kiosk management, digital media/graphics and industrial computer control.

The KVM-over-IP market is one of the prominent product category and observed considerable growth in the last five years. End-users continue to shift from in-rack analog KVM switches to KVM-over-IP as it offers remote access capabilities. KVM over IP Switches offers secure BIOS-level remote access of servers and other network devices and helps users to resolve complex problems efficiently and restore service before downtime hurts productivity.

KVM-over-IP are increasingly used in government and military sectors as it offer advanced security for confidential data operations. Increasing demand for network and data security is expected to propel the growth of KVM-over-IP market through the forecast period 2022 - 2030.

In high performance KVM switches category, consumers are preferring digital KVM switches over analog as they offer better seamless access and share one or more sources which are physically separated from their work environment.



In 2021, with the most number of data centers present in the region, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global KVM switches market. However, market is quite saturated developed markets such as the U.S., Western Europe and Japan. The majority of the growth is expected from Asia Pacific region with significant increase in the number of datacenters in the region.

Asia Pacific accounts for the second largest share, in terms of revenue, of the overall KVM switches market globally. The market here is majorly governed by countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia and some of the Southeast Asian countries. Number of datacenter are increasing rapidly in Asia Pacific and the number is expected to exceed Rest of the World (RoW) in the next five years.

The data center services market in the region was valued at US$ 12.5 Bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% through the forecast period 2022 - 2030. Increasing investment in data center industry expected to spur the demand for KVM switches in Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of KVM Switches market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the KVM Switches market?

Which is the largest regional market for KVM Switches market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving KVM Switches market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the KVM Switches market worldwide?

Company Profiles

Avocent(Emerson)

Aten

Raritan(Legrand)

Belkin.

Dell.

IBM

IHSE.

Rose Electronics.

Guntermann & Drunck

D-Link

Hiklife

Adder

Fujitsu

Black Box

Raloy

Lenovo

Schneider-electric

Rextron

OXCA

Datcent

Sichuan HongTong

Shenzhen KinAn

Beijing Tianto Mingda

Smart Avi

AMS

Beijing Lanbao

Tripp Lite

Reton

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global KVM Switches Market

2.2. Global KVM Switches Market, By Type, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global KVM Switches Market, By Application, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global KVM Switches Market, By User, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global KVM Switches Market, By Technology, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global KVM Switches Market, By Geography, 2021 (US$ Million)

2.7. Impact of Covid 19

2.8. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2021

2.9. Competitive Analysis

2.9.1. Market Positioning of Key KVM Switches Market Vendors

2.9.2. Strategies Adopted by KVM Switches Market Vendors

2.9.3. Key Industry Strategies



3. KVM Switches Market: Business Outlook - Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global KVM Switches Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis



4. KVM Switches Market: By Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth - Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Desktop Switches

4.3.2. Desktop Switches - Secure

4.3.3. In-rack Analog KVM Switches

4.3.4. KVM-over-IP

4.3.5. High Performance KVM Switches



5. KVM Switches Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth - Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Data Centers and IT Industry

5.3.2. Industrial Applications

5.3.3. Military and Defense

5.3.4. Aviation

5.3.5. Others



6. KVM Switches Market: By User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth - Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Single User

6.3.2. Multi-user



7. KVM Switches Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth - Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Analog

7.3.2. Digital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn5cne-switches?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets