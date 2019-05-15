Global Laboratory Automation Systems and Processes Markets and Technologies Report 2023 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Automation Systems and Processes: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Suppliers of laboratory automation will be discussed in terms of market share, product types, and region, where possible. The integration of various product types into various parts of the market will be a focus of the report, given that usage and scale of similar technologies will vary widely among different sectors of the market.

Also, the regulatory policy will be discussed, as decisions by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies can drive demand both by approving new uses of technology and by creating market opportunities for companies looking to innovate and reduce laboratory operation costs. Regulatory policies can drive the market penetration of certain products and technologies and, therefore, drive demand.

Growth will be driven by novel technologies, including 3-D bioprinting and organoids, as well as by novel applications of existing technologies such as open-source automation and the evolution of total laboratory automation into new areas such as academic research and environmental laboratories.

These advances will allow laboratories to perform work in innovative ways, making them more productive and useful. The technologies will also change the structure of workforces in biological and chemical laboratories.

The only sector that will see lower growth will be the liquid handling and sample preparation sector. The size and relative maturity of this market will slow down growth. In addition, changes in laboratory structure will create headwinds for growth opportunities, as more complex laboratories are limiting the number of purchases of relatively simple liquid handling equipment. However, even within this sector, there are demand niches that will help drive growth within the market.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

Coverage of history and the current state of laboratory automation, their types and potential applications

Discussion about more specialized laboratory automation technologies, such as 3D bioprinting and organoids

Insight into government regulations and technological issues impacting laboratory automation

Profiles of major players in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Trends

Bigger, Stronger, Faster

Taking it to School

Three-dimensional Lab Objects

The Bazaar of Laboratory Automation

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview: Beginnings and Current State of Laboratory Automation

Types of Laboratory Automation

Overview of Laboratories and Typical Types of Tests

Uses of Laboratory Testing

Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Scientific Product Development

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Agriculture

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Technologies

Liquid Handling

Laboratory Information Management Systems

3-D Bioprinting and Organoids

Uses

Open-source Automation

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Equipment

Research Laboratory Automation

Clinical Laboratory Automation

Biotechnology Laboratory Automation

Pharmaceutical Laboratory Automation

Food and Agriculture Laboratory Automation

Environmental Laboratory Automation

Industrial Quality Control Laboratory Automation

Research Laboratory Automation Equipment

Clinical Laboratory Automation Equipment

Biotechnology Laboratory Automation Equipment

Pharmaceutical Laboratory Automation Equipment

Food and Agriculture Laboratory Automation Equipment

Environmental Laboratory Automation Equipment

Industrial Quality Control Laboratory Automation Equipment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Consumables

Laboratory Automation Consumables

Research Laboratory Automation Consumables

Clinical Laboratory Automation Consumables

Biotechnology Laboratory Automation Consumables

Pharmaceutical Laboratory Automation Consumables

Food and Agriculture Laboratory Automation Consumables

Environmental Laboratory Automation Consumables

Industrial Quality Control Laboratory Automation Consumables

Chapter 6 Patent Review/ New Developments

Intellectual Property

Bioprocess Method and System

Single Cell-derived Organoids

Device and Methods for Printing Biological Tissues and Organs

Methods for Culturing Organoids

Laboratory Sample Distribution System and Laboratory Automation System

System and Method for the Automated Preparation of Biological Sample

Process for Finding a Path in an Automated Handling System, and Handling System with Corresponding Control Module for Finding a Path

Development Issues

The Future of the Laboratory Professional

A Change in Marketing

Evolutionary Steps

Laboratory Automation Research and Development

Chapter 7 Government Regulations

U.S. FDA

Software

European Medicines Agency (EU States)

Software

Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products

Software

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency Japan

Software

Therapeutic Goods Administration ( Australia )

) Software

Therapeutics Products Directorate, Health Canada

Software

OECD and Non-OECD Signatories

Department of Science and Technology ( India )

) Software

China Food and Drug Administration ( China )

) Software

Open Channel Automation

Industry Structure

Manufacturers

End Users

OEM Producers

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytikjena Ag

Andrew Alliance Sa

Apricot Designs, Inc.

Artel

Astech Projects Ltd.

Beckman Coulter

Biomicrolab, Inc.

Bionex

Bio-Rad

Biosero Llc

Biotek Instruments, Inc.

Brandtech Scientific, Inc.

Brooks Life Science Systems

Cetac Automation

Chemspeed Technologies Ag

Cltech

Data Unlimited International, Inc.

Eppendorf

Gilson, Inc.

Hamilton Co.

HTI Bio-X Gmbh

Hudson Robotics, Inc.

IDBS

Indigo Bioautomation

J-Kem Scientific

Lab Services Bv

Labcyte, Inc.

Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

Leap Technologies

Nanoscreen Llc

Nova Biostorage Plus Llc

Opentrons

Peak Robotics, Inc.

Precise Automation

Precision System Science

Qiagen

Retisoft, Inc.

Roche

Scigene

Tecan Trading Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tomtec

Unchained Labs

Vala Sciences, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z74ihh

