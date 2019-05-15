Global Laboratory Automation Systems and Processes Markets and Technologies Report 2023 Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific
May 15, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Automation Systems and Processes: Global Markets and Technologies Through 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Suppliers of laboratory automation will be discussed in terms of market share, product types, and region, where possible. The integration of various product types into various parts of the market will be a focus of the report, given that usage and scale of similar technologies will vary widely among different sectors of the market.
Also, the regulatory policy will be discussed, as decisions by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies can drive demand both by approving new uses of technology and by creating market opportunities for companies looking to innovate and reduce laboratory operation costs. Regulatory policies can drive the market penetration of certain products and technologies and, therefore, drive demand.
Growth will be driven by novel technologies, including 3-D bioprinting and organoids, as well as by novel applications of existing technologies such as open-source automation and the evolution of total laboratory automation into new areas such as academic research and environmental laboratories.
These advances will allow laboratories to perform work in innovative ways, making them more productive and useful. The technologies will also change the structure of workforces in biological and chemical laboratories.
The only sector that will see lower growth will be the liquid handling and sample preparation sector. The size and relative maturity of this market will slow down growth. In addition, changes in laboratory structure will create headwinds for growth opportunities, as more complex laboratories are limiting the number of purchases of relatively simple liquid handling equipment. However, even within this sector, there are demand niches that will help drive growth within the market.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- Coverage of history and the current state of laboratory automation, their types and potential applications
- Discussion about more specialized laboratory automation technologies, such as 3D bioprinting and organoids
- Insight into government regulations and technological issues impacting laboratory automation
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Trends
- Bigger, Stronger, Faster
- Taking it to School
- Three-dimensional Lab Objects
- The Bazaar of Laboratory Automation
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview: Beginnings and Current State of Laboratory Automation
- Types of Laboratory Automation
- Overview of Laboratories and Typical Types of Tests
- Uses of Laboratory Testing
- Research
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Scientific Product Development
- Biotechnology
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food and Agriculture
- Quality Control/Quality Assurance
- Technologies
- Liquid Handling
- Laboratory Information Management Systems
- 3-D Bioprinting and Organoids
- Uses
- Open-source Automation
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Equipment
- Research Laboratory Automation
- Clinical Laboratory Automation
- Biotechnology Laboratory Automation
- Pharmaceutical Laboratory Automation
- Food and Agriculture Laboratory Automation
- Environmental Laboratory Automation
- Industrial Quality Control Laboratory Automation
- Research Laboratory Automation Equipment
- Clinical Laboratory Automation Equipment
- Biotechnology Laboratory Automation Equipment
- Pharmaceutical Laboratory Automation Equipment
- Food and Agriculture Laboratory Automation Equipment
- Environmental Laboratory Automation Equipment
- Industrial Quality Control Laboratory Automation Equipment
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Consumables
- Laboratory Automation Consumables
- Research Laboratory Automation Consumables
- Clinical Laboratory Automation Consumables
- Biotechnology Laboratory Automation Consumables
- Pharmaceutical Laboratory Automation Consumables
- Food and Agriculture Laboratory Automation Consumables
- Environmental Laboratory Automation Consumables
- Industrial Quality Control Laboratory Automation Consumables
Chapter 6 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Intellectual Property
- Bioprocess Method and System
- Single Cell-derived Organoids
- Device and Methods for Printing Biological Tissues and Organs
- Methods for Culturing Organoids
- Laboratory Sample Distribution System and Laboratory Automation System
- System and Method for the Automated Preparation of Biological Sample
- Process for Finding a Path in an Automated Handling System, and Handling System with Corresponding Control Module for Finding a Path
- Development Issues
- The Future of the Laboratory Professional
- A Change in Marketing
- Evolutionary Steps
- Laboratory Automation Research and Development
Chapter 7 Government Regulations
- U.S. FDA
- Software
- European Medicines Agency (EU States)
- Software
- Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products
- Software
- Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency Japan
- Software
- Therapeutic Goods Administration (Australia)
- Software
- Therapeutics Products Directorate, Health Canada
- Software
- OECD and Non-OECD Signatories
- Department of Science and Technology (India)
- Software
- China Food and Drug Administration (China)
- Software
- Open Channel Automation
- Industry Structure
- Manufacturers
- End Users
- OEM Producers
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Analytikjena Ag
- Andrew Alliance Sa
- Apricot Designs, Inc.
- Artel
- Astech Projects Ltd.
- Beckman Coulter
- Biomicrolab, Inc.
- Bionex
- Bio-Rad
- Biosero Llc
- Biotek Instruments, Inc.
- Brandtech Scientific, Inc.
- Brooks Life Science Systems
- Cetac Automation
- Chemspeed Technologies Ag
- Cltech
- Data Unlimited International, Inc.
- Eppendorf
- Gilson, Inc.
- Hamilton Co.
- HTI Bio-X Gmbh
- Hudson Robotics, Inc.
- IDBS
- Indigo Bioautomation
- J-Kem Scientific
- Lab Services Bv
- Labcyte, Inc.
- Labvantage Solutions, Inc.
- Leap Technologies
- Nanoscreen Llc
- Nova Biostorage Plus Llc
- Opentrons
- Peak Robotics, Inc.
- Precise Automation
- Precision System Science
- Qiagen
- Retisoft, Inc.
- Roche
- Scigene
- Tecan Trading Ag
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tomtec
- Unchained Labs
- Vala Sciences, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z74ihh
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
