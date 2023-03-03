Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Qiagen and Roche

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to grow from $5.52 billion in 2021 to $5.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The laboratory automation systems market is expected to grow to $6.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Major players in the laboratory automation systems market are Tecan Group, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Qiagen, Roche, Abbott, Siemens, and Eppendorf.



The laboratory automation systems market consists of sales of clinical laboratory machines, equipment, and instruments. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Laboratory automation systems refer to the use of instruments to carry out laboratory tasks with minimum human involvement. Clinical laboratories operate more efficiently because of laboratory automation which helps to standardize tests.



North America was the largest region in the laboratory automation systems market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the laboratory automation systems market. The regions covered in the laboratory automation systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main equipment and software of laboratory automation systems are automated liquid handling, microplate readers, standalone robots, automated storage and retrieval systems, software and informatics, other equipment. The microplate reader is an instrument that is used to measure biological chemical or physical reactions of analytes within the wells of the microplate.

The various types include modular automation, total lab automation that is used in applications such as drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, proteomics solutions, other applications. The end users covered in this market are biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, hospitals, private labs, academic institutes.



Increased demand for microbiology testing and standardization of sample-collection devices for microbiology culture has driven the adoption of automated laboratory systems for culture-based laboratory testing in clinical microbiology. Culture-based microbiology laboratory testing by manual methods is being replaced by automated methods with the help of total laboratory automation.

For instance, popular systems such as Becton Dickinson's Kiestra TLA, Copan's WASPLab, and others enable total laboratory automation (TLA) for culture-based microbiology testing. The potential to affect laboratory efficiency, turnaround time, and the overall quality of culture-based microbiology testing, is driving the automated laboratory systems market growth.



The laboratory automation systems market growth is limited due to a severe shortage of skilled and trained healthcare professionals for operating the advanced laboratory equipment which requires specialized skillsets. These skillsets are limited to some hospitals, research organizations, and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe, this is expected to be a major restraint on the market. 40% of the healthcare industry was facing difficulties in hiring process development staff due to a shortage of talent.

According to the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) survey, average job-vacancy rates exceed 50% in some states. This shortage also led to a rise in competition and salaries for the limited talent pool available, thereby further limiting the market growth.



The hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting RFID technology for laboratory automation systems due to its better productivity and product quality reduced costs for technology, error reduction, faster delivery of samples, and reduced human intervention. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is an automatic system of identification based on wireless communication, consisting of a tag and a reader which can communicate through radiofrequency.

RFID technology is similar to bar code technology but is more beneficial as it can perform some additional functions and actions automatically without human intervention than bar code technology.

An RFID system is equipped with a transponder, transceiver, and a data processing unit to meet enhanced identification and tracking requirements in hospital laboratories. Laboratory automated systems use RFID tags attached with patient samples for identification and smart cards to store patients' data under a workstation that monitors the process in the laboratory.

For instance, Mayo Clinic, a healthcare company, adopted RFID-enabled laboratory automation systems to minimize errors by 70%, maximize efficiency and patient safety, and reduce specimen turnaround time by 50%.



Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) is responsible for technologies, devices, medical or surgical equipment, support systems, and laboratory instruments, systems, and equipment. FDA sent a device recall notice to enGen Laboratory Automation System, a medical device manufacturer, for its product-enGen Track System with TCAutomation Software Version 4.2.

This recall acts as a product correction notification as a laboratory system with TCA Software V4.2 may potentially cause a delay in reporting of results, aid mechanical problems, and inaccurate patient data. To reduce incidences associated with these devices and let the manufacturer communicate and inform about the instructions on how to monitor and correct the issue if it has occurred to the potentially affected enGen customers, the device recall has been made.



The countries covered in the laboratory automation systems market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

