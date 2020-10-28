Global Laboratory Automation Systems Report 2020: Focus on Clinical & Drug Discovery

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Automation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laboratory Automation Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.



Clinical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drug Discovery segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Laboratory Automation Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabWare, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA

Siemens Healthineers

SOTAX AG

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laboratory Automation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Laboratory Automation Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Clinical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Clinical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Clinical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Drug Discovery (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Drug Discovery (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Drug Discovery (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Laboratory Automation Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Laboratory Automation Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Laboratory Automation Systems Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Laboratory Automation Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

