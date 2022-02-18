Global Laboratory Consumables Market Report, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Agilent, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad, PerkinElmer, Roche and Shimadzu

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Consumables Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laboratory Consumables Market report is designed for general management, product managers and marketing executives in the laboratory consumables industry. For them, it provides up-to-date market data about those technologies in their areas of interest. and related markets. Information on specific segments or the whole industry can be used to evaluate markets, the competitive landscape, or identify opportunities and acquisition targets.

A strategy for the consumables market must involve geographic market composition, market growth rate, and new competitors. This report saves time by providing comprehensive data in an easily readable format.

Companies covered in the report include:

Agilent

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad

Danaher

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High Technologies

Illumina

Lonza

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer

Phenomenex

Promega

QIAGEN

Restek

Roche

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VWR

Waters

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

Regional Segmentations

End Market & Sector Segmentations

Function & Application Segmentations

3. OVERALL CONSUMABLES MARKET

Overall Consumable Segments, 2020 - 2025

Overall Demand by Sector, 2020 - 2025

Overall Demand by Region, 2020 - 2025

Overall Demand by Function, 2020 - 2025

Overall Top 30 Supplier Market Share & Participation, 2020

Recent Market Developments, 2020

4. LIFE SCIENCE CONSUMABLES

Overall Demand

Nucleic Acid Preparation Consumables

Antibodies

Oligonucleotides

PCR Reagents

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation

ELISA Kits

Immunoassay Reagents

Cell Health Reagents

CRISPR Products

5. CELL CULTURE PRODUCTS

Overall Demand, 2020 - 2025

Cell Culture Media

Cell Culture Sera

Cell Culture Reagents

Cell Transfection Reagents

Microbiology Media

Commercial Cell Lines

3D Cell Culture

Cell Culture Plasticware

Single-Use Bioreactor Bags & Vessels

6. CHROMATOGRAPHY COLUMNS & SUPPLIES

Overall Demand, 2020 - 2025

Chromatography Resins

Analytical HPLC Columns

Prep HPLC Columns

HPLC Supplies

LPLC Columns

GC Columns

Ion Chromatography Columns

Flash Chromatography Cartridges

SFC Columns

Reference Standards

LC Solvents

7. SAMPLE PREP & HANDLING

Overall Demand, 2020 - 2025

General Laboratory Glassware

General Laboratory Plasticware

Liquid Handling Plasticware

Laboratory Filtration

