Global Laboratory Filtration Market 2019: Top Players are Cantel Medical, Sigma-Aldrich, 3M, GE Healthcare, Pall, Merck Millipore, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific And Macherey-Nagel

The global laboratory filtration market is expected to display an upward trend, with a CAGR of 6.12% in terms of revenue in the forecasting years of 2019 to 2027.



Several processes such as cell culturing, drug screening, lab-scale DNA and protein separation & analysis and virus removal make use of laboratory filtration techniques, in order to obtain precise results. The growth of the market for laboratory filtration is driven by factors such as the increase in research work conducted by the biopharmaceutical industry and the increased efforts towards developing biopharmaceutical molecules.



The market is being fuelled by the introduction of highly advanced products, adoption of laboratory filtration by the food & beverage industry, large-scale usage of the technique by clinical laboratories and the numerous studies conducted for analysis by the biopharmaceutical sector. However, highly skilled and trained professionals in the industry are scarce in number and the need for investing large sums are restraining the growth of this market.



The membrane filtration technology is being increasingly preferred for use in several activities. Along with this, a heightened demand for filtration equipment is being witnessed. These factors provide enormous opportunities for market growth. On the flip side, time-consuming regulations for filter validation, stagnated innovation, products with limited variation high levies on imports pose a challenge for the growth of the laboratory filtration market.



Regional Outlook



The Asia-Pacific market for laboratory filtration is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate all over the globe during the forecasting years. The growing applications of laboratory filtration in the biotech, pharma and F&B industries, are mainly responsible for the growth of this market in the APAC region. Moreover, the establishment of new healthcare facilities and academic laboratories in the coming years, would also lead to an increase in demand for the use of laboratory filtration techniques. Support & funding by the government and the corporate sector for growth in innovation is another factor that majorly drives the Asia-Pacific laboratory filtration market, particularly for drug discovery outsourcing.



Competitive Outlook



The top companies that have been studied in the laboratory filtration market are Cantel Medical Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, 3M Company, GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Merck Millipore, Sartorius Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific and MACHEREY-NAGEL.



GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of GE Company, was founded after the acquisition of Amersham Plc by GE Medical Systems. The products and services offered by the company have found applications in medical diagnostics, drug discovery, medical imaging and biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, among others. GE Healthcare has established its presence in over 100 countries across the globe.



The biggest strength of the company is its focus on cost-effective innovations. GE has experience and expertise in the development of medical technologies & solutions. Moreover, launching new products would help in driving the company's profit margin. Making investments for the enhancement of biopharma automation capabilities and tapping into the orphaned IP market would provide GE Healthcare with numerous opportunities for growth.



