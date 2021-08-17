Global Laboratory Freezers Market (2021 to 2026) - Vaccine Development for Emerging Infectious Diseases Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Freezers Market by Product (Cryopreservation, Plasma Freezer, Explosion-Proof Freezer, Enzyme Freezer, Ultra-Low Freezer, Blood Bank Refrigerator, Pharmacy Refrigerator, Chromatography Refrigerator), End-user (Hospitals), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory freezers market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2026 from USD 4.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The laboratory freezers market has shown a significant rise in demand in 2020 and 2021 as they are extensively used for the proper storage of COVID-19 vaccines. The laboratory freezers market during 2022-2026 may show growth if booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines are made mandatory during the forecast period.

The freezers segment holds the highest market share, by products, in the laboratory freezers market, in the forecast period

On the basis of products, the laboratory freezers market is segmented into freezers, refrigerators, and cryopreservation systems. In 2020, the freezers segment accounted for the largest share of 52.4% of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their utility in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic and research institutes to support vaccine development and in medical laboratories and hospitals for storing test samples.

The ultra-low-temperature freezers segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the freezers market, in the forecast period

The freezers market is segmented into enzyme freezers, plasma freezers, explosion-proof freezers, flammable material freezers, laboratory freezers, and ultra-low-temperature freezers. The ultra-low-temperature freezers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the utility of these freezers to store sensitive stem cells, virus samples, bone grafts, and other biological samples used for research purposes.

The laboratory refrigerators segment has the highest market share in the refrigerators market, in the forecast period

In this report, the refrigerators market is further segmented into blood bank refrigerators, chromatography refrigerators, explosion-proof refrigerators, flammable material refrigerators, laboratory refrigerators, and pharmacy refrigerators. The large share laboratory refrigerators segment is due to the utility of these products in the short-term storage of test samples in medical laboratories, hospitals, and clinics. These refrigerators meet routine laboratory storage requirements and simplify laboratory operations.

North America holds the largest share in the laboratory freezers market, by region, in the forecast period

The laboratory freezers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of the North American region is mainly due to the high healthcare expenditure in the US & Canada and the growing R&D spending on pharmaceuticals & biotechnology in this region. The presence of a large number of laboratory freezer and refrigerator manufacturers in the region also plays a pivotal role in boosting market growth, with the adoption of advanced laboratory freezers by different end-user segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Freezers Market Overview

4.2 North America: Laboratory Freezers Market, by Product

4.3 Laboratory Freezers Market: Geographic Mix

4.4 Regional Mix: Laboratory Freezers Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines Requiring Freezer Storage

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Blood and Blood Components for Transfusion and for Support in Cancer Therapy

5.2.1.3 Growing Number of Organ Transplant Procedures

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Laboratory Freezers and Refrigerators

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Use of Refurbished Laboratory Freezers

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Vaccine Development for Emerging Infectious Diseases

5.2.3.2 Rising Growth Opportunities in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness of the Utility of Specialized Lab Freezers and Refrigerators

5.3 Scenarios: Pessimistic, Realistic, and Optimistic

5.3.1 Laboratory Freezers Market

5.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.4.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.5 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.6 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario

5.7 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economic Scenario in the Laboratory Freezers Market

5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses (YC-YCC)

5.8.1 Laboratory Freezers Market

5.8.1.1 Revenue Sources are Shifting Towards More Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Solutions

5.9 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Patent Analysis: Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Technological Analysis: Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers

5.15 Regulatory Landscape

5.16 Trade Analysis: Key Markets for Import/Export (Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers)

5.17 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Laboratory Freezers Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Freezers

6.2.1 Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers

6.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers for COVID-19 Vaccine Storage to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Laboratory Freezers

6.2.2.1 Growing Number of Diagnostic Tests to Support the Growth of the Laboratory Freezers Market

6.2.3 Plasma Freezers

6.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Plasma in Therapeutic and Research Applications to Drive Growth in this Market

6.2.4 Enzyme Freezers

6.2.4.1 Growing Use of Enzymes in Research and Biotechnology Applications to Drive Market Growth

6.2.5 Explosion-Proof Freezers

6.2.5.1 Growing Awareness and Safety Concerns in Hazardous Laboratory Settings to Boost the Growth of this Market

6.2.6 Flammable Material Freezers

6.2.6.1 Need to Maintain a Safe Environment to Ensure Sample Integrity of Valuable Flammables to Boost the Growth of this Market

6.3 Refrigerators

6.3.1 Laboratory Refrigerators

6.3.1.1 Need to Meet Routine Laboratory Storage Requirements and Simplify Laboratory Operations to Drive the Growth of this Market

6.3.2 Blood Bank Refrigerators

6.3.2.1 Need for Blood and Blood Products for Transfusion During Surgical Procedures to Promote the Growth of this Segment

6.3.3 Pharmacy Refrigerators

6.3.3.1 Development of an Increasing Number of Innovative Drug Formulations That Require Storage Under Specific Temperature Conditions is Driving the Demand for Pharmacy Refrigerators

6.3.4 Flammable Material Refrigerators

6.3.4.1 Rising Awareness on Safety Standards and Practices in the Use of Flammable Materials to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

6.3.5 Explosion-Proof Refrigerators

6.3.5.1 Increasing Awareness on the Importance of Maintaining Safety in the Laboratory Workplace to Drive the Growth of this Market

6.3.6 Chromatography Refrigerators

6.3.6.1 Growing Number of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies to Propel the Growth of the Market

6.4 Cryopreservation Systems

6.4.1 Need for Appropriate Cryopreservation Storage Systems to Ensure Sample Integrity to Drive the Growth of this Segment

7 Laboratory Freezers Market, by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.2.1 High Demand for Temperature-Controlled Storage of Pharmaceuticals and Biological Molecules in this End-user Segment to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Blood Banks

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Whole Blood and Blood Products Driving the Growth of this End-user Segment

7.4 Pharmacies

7.4.1 Need for Proper Storage of Vaccines to Propel the Growth of this End-user Segment

7.5 Academic & Research Institutes

7.5.1 Focus on COVID-19 Research Has Boosted the Growth of this End-user Segment

7.6 Hospitals

7.6.1 Increasing Government Support for Public Hospitals and Improvements in Healthcare Infrastructure to Drive Growth in this End-user Segment

7.7 Medical Laboratories

7.7.1 Rising Volume of Diagnostic Testing in Laboratories to Promote the Growth of this End-user Segment

8 Laboratory Freezers Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

9.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Players in the Laboratory Freezers Market

9.3 Revenue Share Analysis

9.3.1 Revenue Analysis for Key Players in the Laboratory Freezers Market

9.4 Market Share Analysis

9.4.1 Laboratory Freezers Market (2020)

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.5.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Laboratory Freezers Market

9.5.1.1 Stars

9.5.1.2 Pervasive Players

9.5.1.3 Emerging Leaders

9.5.1.4 Participants

9.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups (2020)

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Dynamic Companies

9.6.3 Starting Blocks

9.6.4 Responsive Companies

9.7 Competitive Benchmarking

9.7.1 Company Product/Service Footprint (20 Companies)

9.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.8.1 Product Launches & Approvals

9.8.2 Deals

9.8.3 Other Developments

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.1.2 Haier Biomedical

10.1.3 Phc Holdings Corporation

10.1.4 Eppendorf AG

10.1.5 Avantor, Inc.

10.1.6 Helmer Scientific

10.1.7 Middleby Corporation (Follett Products, LLC)

10.1.8 Liebherr

10.1.9 Felix Storch, Inc.

10.1.10 Biolife Solutions, Inc. (Stirling Ultracold)

10.1.11 Blue Star Limited

10.1.12 Philipp Kirsch GmbH

10.1.13 B Medical Systems

10.1.14 Standex International Corporation

10.1.15 Evermed S.R.L.

10.1.16 Arctiko A/S

10.1.17 Vestfrost Solutions A/S

10.1.18 Glen Dimplex Medical Appliances (LEC Medical)

10.2 Other Emerging Players

10.2.1 So-Low Environmental Equipment Co. Ltd.

10.2.2 Changhong Meiling Co. Ltd.

10.2.3 KW Apparecchi Scientifici Srl

10.2.4 Jeio Tech

10.2.5 Refrigerated Solutions Group

10.2.6 Stericox India Private Limited

10.2.7 Thalheimer Kuhlung

10.2.8 Antylia Scientific

11 Appendix

