Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Report 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Gas Generators Market by type (Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Zero Air, Purge Gas, ToC), Application (GC, LCMS, Gas Analyzer), Enduser (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, Chemical, Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, R&D, Environmental Companies) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Laboratory Gas Generators Market is Projected to Reach USD 508 Million by 2024 from USD 279 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7% During the Forecast Period.



Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, increasing R&D spending in target industries, rising safety concerns related to the use of conventional gas cylinders, and the growing demand for hydrogen gas as an alternative to helium.



The increasing demand for laboratory automation and opportunities in the life science industry will also have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years. On the other hand, the reluctance to replace conventional gas supply methods with modern laboratory gas generators is a major factor challenging market growth.

In this report, the laboratory gas generators market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region.



The laboratory gas generators market is a highly diversified and competitive market, with several large as well as emerging players. Players in the market include Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd. (UK), Praxair Technology, Inc. (UK), Nel (Norway), F-DGSi (France), VICI DBS (US), LNI Swissgas Srl (Switzerland), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Claind S.r.l. (Italy), and ErreDue s.p.a. (Italy).



The majority of companies are focusing on adopting organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Spending in Target Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Importance of Analytical Techniques in Drug and Food Approval Processes

5.2.1.3 Rising Safety Concerns Related to the Use of Conventional Gas Cylinders

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Hydrogen Gas as an Alternative to Helium

5.2.2 Market Challenges

5.2.2.1 Reluctance to Replace Conventional Gas Supply Methods With Modern Laboratory Gas Generators

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Laboratory Automation

5.2.3.2 Opportunities in the Life Sciences Industry

5.2.3.2.1 Cannabis Testing

5.2.3.2.2 Proteomics

5.3 Industry Trends



6 Laboratory Gas Generators Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nitrogen Gas Generators

6.2.1 Nitrogen Gas Generators Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

6.3 Hydrogen Gas Generators

6.3.1 Hydrogen Gas Generators Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.4 Zero Air Generators

6.4.1 Zero Air Generators are Ideal for Gas Chromatography Applications

6.5 Purge Gas Generators

6.5.1 Purge Gas Generators are Engineered Specifically for FT-IR Spectrometers

6.6 TOC Gas Generators

6.6.1 Wide Adoption of TOC Gas Generators in Pharmaceutical and Environmental Industries to Drive Market Growth

6.7 Other Gas Generators



7 Laboratory Gas Generators Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

7.2.1 Convenience, High Efficacy, and Wide Adoption of LC-MS are Responsible for the Growth of This Segment

7.3 Gas Chromatography

7.3.1 GC is the Fastest-Growing Application Segment, Owing to Advantages Offered By Laboratory Gas Generators

7.4 Gas Analyzers

7.4.1 Portability of Gas Analyzers and Ability to Simultaneously Measure Multiple Gases have Driven Their Use

7.5 Other Applications



8 Laboratory Gas Generators Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

8.2.1 Rising Adoption of Laboratory Analytical Instruments for Drug Research is Driving the Growth of This Segment

8.3 Chemical and Petrochemical Companies

8.3.1 Application of Gases in the Analysis of Petroleum Products to Drive the Growth of This End-User Segment

8.4 Food and Beverage Companies

8.4.1 Growing Importance of Food Safety and Food Testing to Drive the Use of Lab Gas Generators

8.5 Other End-Users



9 Laboratory Gas Generators Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Growth in the US Driven By High Investments in R&D

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Market Growth in Canada is Attributed to A Growing Focus on Environment Protection

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Dominates the Laboratory Gas Generators Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 UK to Register the Highest Growth in the European Market During the Forecast Period

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Strong Focus on Adopting Advanced Technologies in R&D to Drive Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia

9.4.1 Increasing Outsourcing of Clinical Trials to Asia Will Ensure Sustained Demand for Gas Generators

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping - Overall Market

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Players

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Expansions

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Other Strategies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation

11.2 Peak Scientific Instruments, Ltd.

11.3 Praxair Technology, Inc.

11.4 LNI Swissgas

11.5 F-Dgsi

11.6 NEL

11.7 VICI DBS

11.8 Labtech S.R.L.

11.9 Claind SRL

11.10 Erredue S.P.A.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbf1vq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

