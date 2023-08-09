Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Report 2023 - Profiles of Key Players PerkinElmer, Parker Hannifin, Peak Scientific Instruments and Claind

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Gas Generators Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global laboratory gas generator market and predicts a remarkable growth at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2022 to 2028.

Market Trends & Drivers:

The laboratory gas generator market is driven by various factors, including the emergence of the pharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for packaged food. Manufacturers are focusing on innovative product development to meet specific utilization requirements. Additionally, there has been a surge in the demand for drug products due to increased disease incidences, leading to a need for laboratory gas generators for drug analysis. The technique of gas chromatography, an effective method for sample differentiation, has found extensive use in identifying components in specific samples. As the demand for drug R&D increases, the laboratory gas generator market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation Insights:

The nitrogen gas generator market dominated the global laboratory gas generators market in 2022, with widespread adoption across various industries such as food, semiconductors, petroleum, chemistry, and research institutes. The growth is fueled by increasing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, rising concerns about food safety, and increased R&D spending in several industries.

In 2022, gas chromatography held the largest market share among applications, as it is widely utilized to separate, detect, and quantify the components of a sample mixture. Gas chromatography is highly versatile, capable of detecting even the slightest trace of a particular compound in a sample, and is extensively applied in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, environmental analysis, and drug development.

Direct sales dominated the global laboratory gas generators market in 2022, driven by factors such as broader reach in areas with limited connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products. Although the indirect sales channel holds a relatively lower market share, it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, allowing customers to make purchases after carefully considering and comparing various brands and their prices and quality.

Geographical Analysis:

North America is anticipated to dominate the global laboratory gas generators market share during the projected period. The region boasts a well-established infrastructure and high R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry, which are major factors driving market growth. Notably, several US pharmaceutical companies and government organizations have increased their R&D expenditure, positively impacting the demand for laboratory gas generators. For example, in 2021, Novartis AG invested USD 14,886 million in R&D, and Pfizer Inc. invested USD 13,829 million. These investments are expected to contribute to the market's growth, given the vital role laboratory gas generators play in drug production and downstream processes.

Key Company Profiles:

The global laboratory gas generators market is dominated by major players, including PerkinElmer Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp, Peak Scientific Instruments, and Claind, as well as other domestic and global competitors. Local manufacturers may face challenges in competing with international players as they expand their industry footprint. The competition is expected to revolve around features such as durability, tool performance, lifespan, price, and customization.

Segmentation Analysis:

Segmentation by Product Type

Nitrogen

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverages

Electronics Manufacturing

Hydrogen

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Oxygen

Hospitals & Clinics

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverages

Zero Air

Segmentation by Application

Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Analysis

Segmentation by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Key Company Profiles

Parker Hannifin Corporation

PEAK Scientific Instruments Ltd

Claind

Linde plc

Valco Instruments Company, Inc

ErreDue s.p.a

F-DGSi

LabTech

Atlas Copco

Gardner Denver

Sullair, LLC

LNI Swissgas

On Site Gas Systems

Isolcell S.P.A.

MVS Engineering PVT. Ltd

Omega Air

Compressed Air Systems

Ingersoll-Rand

GENERON

Air & Gas Technologies

Nel Hydrogen

MATHESON

A One Engineering Works

