Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market 2019-2027: Increasing Adoption of LIS to Enhance Lab Efficiency

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Increase in the demand for popularity of Cloud-based lIS, significant growth potential of emerging countries and Increasing adoption of LlS to enhance lab efficiency.

Based on Delivery Mode, the market is categorized into On-Premise, Cloud-Based and Web-based.

Depending on Product the market is segregated into Standalone LIS and Integrated LIS.

On the basis of After Sales the market is segmented into Software Upgradation, Technical Issues and Other After Sales.

Based on Type, the market is categorized into Broad-based LIMS and Industry-specific LIMS.

Depending on Component the market is segregated into Services, Hardware and Software.

On the basis of Application the market is segmented into Drug delivery and Clinical diagnostics.

Based on End User, the market is categorized into Bio-Banks, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Pharmaceutical R&D Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories and Other End Users.

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in the Demand for Popularity of Cloud-Based LIS

3.1.2 Significant Growth Potential of Emerging Countries

3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of LIS to Enhance Lab Efficiency

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Delivery Mode

4.1 On-Premise

4.2 Cloud-Based

4.3 Web-based



5 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, Product

5.1 Standalone LIS

5.2 Integrated LIS



6 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By After Sales

6.1 Software Upgradation

6.2 Technical Issues

6.3 Other After Sales



7 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Type

7.1 Broad-based LIMS

7.2 Industry-specific LIMS



8 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Component

8.1 Services

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Software



9 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Application

9.1 Drug delivery

9.2 Clinical diagnostics



10 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By End User

10.1 Bio-Banks

10.2 Environmental Testing Laboratories

10.3 Hospital Laboratories

10.4 Independent Laboratories

10.5 Pharmaceutical R&D Laboratories

10.6 Physician Office Laboratories

10.7 Other End Users



11 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 UK

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Cerner Corporation

13.2 Comp Pro Med Inc

13.3 CompuGroup Medical AG

13.4 Computer Programs and Systems Inc (CPSI)

13.5 Epic Systems Corporation

13.6 Meditech (Medical Information Technology, Inc.)

13.7 Orchard Software Corporation

13.8 SCC Soft Computer

13.9 Schuyler House

13.10 Sunquest Information Systems Inc (Acquired By Roper Technologies, Inc.)



