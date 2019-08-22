Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market 2019-2027: Increasing Adoption of LIS to Enhance Lab Efficiency
Aug 22, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laboratory Information System /LIS Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Increase in the demand for popularity of Cloud-based lIS, significant growth potential of emerging countries and Increasing adoption of LlS to enhance lab efficiency.
- Based on Delivery Mode, the market is categorized into On-Premise, Cloud-Based and Web-based.
- Depending on Product the market is segregated into Standalone LIS and Integrated LIS.
- On the basis of After Sales the market is segmented into Software Upgradation, Technical Issues and Other After Sales.
- Based on Type, the market is categorized into Broad-based LIMS and Industry-specific LIMS.
- Depending on Component the market is segregated into Services, Hardware and Software.
- On the basis of Application the market is segmented into Drug delivery and Clinical diagnostics.
- Based on End User, the market is categorized into Bio-Banks, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Pharmaceutical R&D Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories and Other End Users.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Technology Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increase in the Demand for Popularity of Cloud-Based LIS
3.1.2 Significant Growth Potential of Emerging Countries
3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of LIS to Enhance Lab Efficiency
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Delivery Mode
4.1 On-Premise
4.2 Cloud-Based
4.3 Web-based
5 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, Product
5.1 Standalone LIS
5.2 Integrated LIS
6 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By After Sales
6.1 Software Upgradation
6.2 Technical Issues
6.3 Other After Sales
7 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Type
7.1 Broad-based LIMS
7.2 Industry-specific LIMS
8 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Component
8.1 Services
8.2 Hardware
8.3 Software
9 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Application
9.1 Drug delivery
9.2 Clinical diagnostics
10 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By End User
10.1 Bio-Banks
10.2 Environmental Testing Laboratories
10.3 Hospital Laboratories
10.4 Independent Laboratories
10.5 Pharmaceutical R&D Laboratories
10.6 Physician Office Laboratories
10.7 Other End Users
11 Laboratory Information System /LIS Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 France
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.5 UK
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Cerner Corporation
13.2 Comp Pro Med Inc
13.3 CompuGroup Medical AG
13.4 Computer Programs and Systems Inc (CPSI)
13.5 Epic Systems Corporation
13.6 Meditech (Medical Information Technology, Inc.)
13.7 Orchard Software Corporation
13.8 SCC Soft Computer
13.9 Schuyler House
13.10 Sunquest Information Systems Inc (Acquired By Roper Technologies, Inc.)
