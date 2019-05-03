Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market (2019-2024) Analyzed by Industry: Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology, Food, Animal Feed, Commercial Beverage, Water, Technology

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market by Industry (Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology, Food, Animal Feed, Commercial Beverage, Water, Technology) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laboratory proficiency testing market is projected to reach USD 1,103 million by 2024 from USD 800 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive, with numerous players competing for a larger market share.

Proficiency testing forms an essential precondition for operational excellence and accreditation in several industries. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the proficiency testing market, globally. Also, the stringent safety and quality regulations for food and pharmaceutical products and the increasing focus on water testing are the other major factors supporting market growth.



Microbiology proficiency testing market is expected to be dominated by the pathogen testing segment in 2019



The microbiology proficiency testing market is segmented into pathogen testing, sterility testing, endotoxin & pyrogen testing, growth promotion testing, and others. The pathogen testing segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019.

In industries such as food and beverage, detecting pathogens or spoilage microorganisms ensures consumer safety, avoids damage to company brands, and minimizes associated costs. Thus, pathogen testing is a key component and critical success factor in effective food safety and process control programs. Similarly, pathogen testing is carried out in water, cosmetics, biologics, and nutraceuticals industries.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory proficiency testing market during the forecast period (2019-2024)



North America is expected to dominate the laboratory proficiency testing market during the forecast period. The proficiency testing market in North America is characterized by the increasing regulatory stringency regarding laboratory operations as a result of the growing product safety and quality concerns.

North America is also home to a large number of proficiency testing providers, such as the American Proficiency Institute, College of American Pathologists, Waters Corporation, and AOAC.

Factors such as the mandatory adoption of proficiency testing to demonstrate operational excellence, increasing regulatory stringency regarding laboratory operations, and the presence of a large number of global proficiency testing providers are responsible for the large share of North America in the laboratory proficiency testing market.



