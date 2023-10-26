Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Research Report 2023: CLIA, APLAC, and CLSI Regulations Spurring Epansion - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market by Industry (Clinical Diagnostics, Microbiology, Pharmaceutical, Food & Animal Feed, Water, Opioid), Technology (PCR, Cell Culture), and Region; Unmet Needs, Stakeholder & Buying Criteria - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory proficiency testing market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028 from USD 1.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4% due to the mandatory nature of proficiency testing procedures for laboratories operating in various industries subject to regulation by organizations like CLIA, APLAC, and CLSI.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global laboratory proficiency testing market, considering factors such as industry, technology, and regional aspects. It offers detailed insights into the primary drivers influencing market growth.

The report includes a thorough competitive analysis and a product assessment of prominent market players, presenting their company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, and an overview of their operations. Stakeholders can utilize this report to gain a deep understanding of market dynamics, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The proficiency testing market is poised for substantial growth in the forecast period. The increasing demand for independent validation of competency by regulatory bodies and customers has made proficiency testing (PT) essential for all laboratories engaged in product quality and safety testing. PT has evolved into an integral element of laboratory accreditation procedures, and its adoption has witnessed significant growth over the years.

Furthermore, the market's expansion is reinforced by stringent safety and quality regulations governing products in industries such as food and pharmaceuticals, as well as a growing emphasis on water quality testing. However, the substantial capital investment required to ensure precise and sensitive testing may pose a challenge to market growth throughout the forecast period.

In the United States, clinical laboratories are mandated to participate in PT programs to maintain CLIA certification and conduct testing in specific sectors. A combination of factors, including rigorous regulations governing new product launches, a heightened focus on water and environmental testing, and the increasing significance of U.S. exports, has driven the need to ensure the efficiency of laboratory and manufacturer performance, thereby fostering market growth.

Additionally, the United States holds promise as a significant market for cannabis testing due to the legalization of medical cannabis. This development is expected to elevate the demand for proficiency testing, ensuring consumer safety.

The laboratory proficiency testing market features several prominent players who are key contributors to the industry's growth. These companies include LGC Limited (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Randox Laboratories (UK), QACS (Greece), Weqas (UK), SPEX CertiPrep (US), Matrix Sciences (US), Aashvi Proficiency Testing & Analytical Services (India), The Emerald Test (US), FLUXANA GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Phenova Inc. (US), FARE Labs (India), Go Plus Services SDN BHD (Malaysia), and Muva Kempten GmbH (Germany) among others.

These companies play a crucial role in providing proficiency testing services and products to laboratories across the globe, contributing to the quality and accuracy of testing and analysis processes.

Clinical Diagnostics held the largest share in 2022

Based on industry, the laboratory proficiency testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, food & animal feed, water, biologics, pharmaceuticals, microbiology, environmental, commercial beverages, cannabis/opioids, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals.

In 2022, the clinical diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory proficiency testing market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of target diseases, advancements in clinical diagnostic techniques, rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, growing public-private investments as well as research grants and funding to develop innovative laboratory testing procedures, and rising government initiatives to improve the quality and affordability of clinical diagnostic testing procedures.

The cell culture segment held the largest share in 2022

Based on technology, the global laboratory proficiency testing market has been segmented into PCR, spectrophotometry, immunoassays, chromatography, cell culture, and other technologies.

As the biopharmaceutical industry continues to expand rapidly, the demand for proficiency testing in cell culture techniques to ensure product safety and efficacy has surged. Additionally, regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), closely monitor these processes, mandating rigorous proficiency testing to maintain high standards and ensure patient safety.

Owing to these factors, the cell culture segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory proficiency testing market in 2022.

Premium Insights

Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations for Food and Pharmaceutical Products to Drive Market Growth

Clinical Chemistry Segment to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Cell Culture Accounted for Largest Share of APAC Market in 2022

China to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Proficiency Testing for Operational Excellence

Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations for Food and Pharmaceutical Products

Increasing Focus on Water Testing

Market Restraints

Requirement of High-Capital Investments for Accurate and Sensitive Testing

Complexity in Testing Techniques

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Testing Industry

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Increasing Adoption of Proficiency Tests to Prevent Food Adulteration

Market Challenges

Need for Proficiency Testing Scheme Harmonization

Logistical and Data Interpretation Challenges

Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Company Profiles

Key Players

Lgc Limited

College of American Pathologists

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

American Proficiency Institute

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Fapas (A Division of Fera Science Ltd.)

Waters Corporation

Qacs

Weqas

Aoac International

Bipea

Spex Certiprep

Absolute Standards Inc.

Trilogy Analytical Laboratory

Advanced Analytical Solutions

American Industrial Hygiene Association

Matrix Sciences

Aashvi Proficiency Testing & Analytical Services

Global Proficiency Ltd.

The Emerald Test

Other Players

Fluxana GmbH & Co. Kg

Phenova Inc.

Fare Labs

Go Plus Services Sdn Bhd.

Muva Kempten GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2cjga

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets