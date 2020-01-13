Global Lactoferrin Market Outlook to 2027: $448M Opportunity Analysis by Application, Function, Source, Form and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lactoferrin - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lactoferrin Market accounted for $178.31 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $448.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.



Rising geriatric population and several enhancements in medical science are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a cheap substitute in the form of generics is restraining market growth.



Based on the application, the sports & functional foods segment is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing participation and the awareness given for sports in addition, to the ageing population of the developed countries.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness with a rising concern of maintaining their child health and increasing number of nuclear families in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Lactoferrin Market include Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company, Synlait Milk, Royal FrieslandCampina, Merck, Ingredia, Glanbia, Freedom Foods Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Farbest Brands, and Bega Cheese.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Infant Formula

5.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.4 Animal Feed

5.5 Food & Beverages

5.6 Sports & Functional Foods

5.7 Personal Care Products



6 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Anti-inflammatory

6.3 Antibacterial

6.4 Antioxidant

6.5 Iron Absorption

6.6 Intestinal Flora Protection

6.7 Immune Cell Stimulation



7 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mammal Milk

7.3 Human Milk



8 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Iron-Free Apolactoferrin

8.3 Iron-Rich Hololactoferrin



9 Global Lactoferrin Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd.

11.2 Synlait Milk Ltd.

11.3 Royal FrieslandCampina

11.4 Merck KGaA

11.5 Ingredia S.A.

11.6 Glanbia PLC

11.7 Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

11.8 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

11.9 Farbest Brands

11.10 Bega Cheese Limited



