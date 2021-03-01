Global Lactose Free Dairy Products Market, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025: Rise in Demand for Healthier Dairy Alternatives, Growing Lactose Intolerant Population, Rising Purchasing Power of Consumers

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lactose Free Dairy Products Market: Focus on Products (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt), Applications (Direct, Retail), and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market Anticipated to Reach $12.09 Billion by 2025



The dairy industry is witnessing a massive transformation as the consumer preferences are gradually changing, owing to the increasing awareness toward health and wellness. Consumers globally have realized that traditional dairy is unsuitable for their consumption due to the high lactose levels in the dairy products, thus paving way for the future of lactose free dairy products.



Established dairy players across regions have entered the lactose free dairy products market, leveraging their wide network of consumers and various distribution channels. These players are also creating awareness amongst consumers through promotional and marketing strategies to persuade consumers to opt for lactose free dairy products to suit their nutritional needs.



Owing to the popularity of consumption benefits of dairy products, at least one dairy product is being consumed by an individual on a daily basis, globally. This has, in turn, enabled many consumers to detect lactose intolerance, which does not allow proper digestion of dairy products. According to the data in 2019, around 65-70% of the global population is expected to be lactose intolerant.



Most of the consumers with lactose intolerance do not notice the symptoms of lactose intolerance or ignore the symptoms. Many dairy consumers have also stopped the consumption of dairy products to avoid uneasiness. This is evident from the declining milk consumption levels globally.



For instance, in the U.S., milk consumption has plummeted by over 40% from 1975 to 2019, with consumption of 247 pounds per capita in 1975 to 149 pounds per capita in 2019. This has given rise to the popularity of lactose free dairy products, which act as a solution to the growing lactose intolerance globally.



Dairy products that are commonly used regularly are widely available in their lactose free variant. These include milk (both white milk and flavored milk), yogurt, cheese, and milk powder, among others. The most upcoming product categories under lactose free dairy products include ice creams and dietary supplements.



The increasing levels of lactose intolerance in the global population, urbanization, and disposable income have generated the need for consumption of suitable dairy products, such as the lactose free dairy products. The healthy living and lifestyle trends amongst the affluent urban population also contribute to the adoption of lactose free dairy products as a symbol of status in the society.



In many countries, the growing cafe culture is a driving force behind the consumption of lactose free dairy products, especially milk. Awareness about the benefits of lactose free dairy products, such as ease in digestion, has influenced many consumers toward a wider consumption of lactose free dairy products.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the lactose free dairy products ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors.



Some of the most prominent players in the lactose free dairy products market are Valio Ltd., Arla Foods, Nestle S.A., Granarolo Group, Lactaid, and Dean Foods.



The result of the emerging strategies and developments are already surging the market in the form of product launches. Moreover, the growing market of lactose free dairy products is further expected to increase the involvement of companies across different segments of the value chain.



The majority of the companies preferred launching new products to offer the customers a wide variety to choose from, while the relatively less adoptive strategies comprised business expansions in new regions, thus increasing awareness about lactose free dairy products. For instance, in February 2020, Arla Foods set up a new dairy plant in Sweden to export lactose free dairy products to the U.K.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key drivers and challenges in the global lactose free dairy products market?

How does the supply chain function in the global lactose free dairy products market?

Which product type segment is expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the global lactose free dairy products market during 2020-2025?

Which are the key application areas for which different lactose free dairy products may experience high demand during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

Who are the key suppliers of different lactose free dairy products?

What are the business and corporate strategies of market players involved in the global lactose free dairy products market?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for lactose free dairy products?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of global lactose free dairy products market, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2020-2025?

What are the expected key consumer attributes in various regions for the period 2020-2025?

What are the developments in the market landscape for lactose free dairy products manufacturers?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Lactose-Free Dairy Products

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

1.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Healthier Dairy Alternatives

1.2.1.3 Growing Lactose Intolerant Population

1.2.1.4 Rising Purchasing Power of Consumers

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Impact of Business Challenges

1.2.2.2 Taste and Preferences of Consumers

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Impact of Business Opportunities

1.2.5.2 Increasing Private Label Offerings

1.2.5.3 Product Diversification in Lactose-Free Dairy Offerings

1.2.6 Impact Analysis of Covid-19



2 Applications

2.1 Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market - Distribution Channel

2.1.1 Direct Distribution

2.1.2 Retail Distribution

2.2 Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market - Demand Analysis (By Distribution Channel)

2.2.1 Direct Sales

2.2.2 Retail Sales

2.2.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

2.2.2.2 Small Retail Stores

2.2.2.3 Online Sales

2.2.2.4 Others (Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Kiosks)

3 Products

3.1 Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Milk

3.1.2 Cheese

3.1.3 Yogurt

3.1.4 Ice-Cream

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market - Demand Analysis (By Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (By Product), Value & Volume Data

3.2.1.1 Milk

3.2.1.2 Cheese

3.2.1.3 Yogurt

3.2.1.4 Ice-Cream

3.2.1.5 Others

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type

3.4 Pricing Analysis

4 Regions

4.1 Markets

4.1.1 Competitive Benchmarking

4.1.2 Key Manufacturers in North America

4.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.4 Business Drivers

4.2 Applications

4.2.1 North America Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market (By Application), Value Data

4.3 Products

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Almarai Company

Arla Foods

Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A.

Danone S.A.

Dean Foods

Granarolo Group

Holland Dairy Foods

Lactaid

Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited

Nestle S.A.

Organic Valley

Parmalat S.p.A.

Savencia Fromage & Dairy

Sodiaal Group

Valio Ltd.

