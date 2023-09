Global Laminate Flooring Industry Analysis Report 2023-2030: Increasing Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate Flooring Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminate Flooring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Laminate Flooring Market to Reach $25.1 Billion by 2030

The global laminate flooring market is on an upward trajectory, with an estimated worth of US$19.3 billion in 2022. This market is poised for continued growth, projected to reach US$25.1 billion by 2030, marking a steady 3.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2022 and 2030.

This growth is driven by both residential and commercial applications, each exhibiting promising trends. In the residential sector, laminate flooring is expected to experience substantial sales growth, while the commercial segment also contributes to the overall market expansion.

Specifically, the residential segment is projected to achieve a 3.5% CAGR, reaching US$16.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. On the other hand, the commercial segment is estimated to grow at a 3.1% CAGR over the next eight years.

Breaking down regional dynamics, the U.S. laminate flooring market is valued at approximately US$4.4 billion in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$5 billion by 2030, fueled by a 4.2% CAGR during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 2.4% over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is forecasted to exhibit a growth rate of approximately 2.2% CAGR. These trends underscore the promising prospects of the global laminate flooring market.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Laminate Flooring: An Insight

History and Development

The Manufacturing Process

Durability Testing

Installation and Maintenance

Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring

Raw Materials Overview

Applications of Laminate Flooring

Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces

A Prelude to Laminate Flooring

Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the Thriving World Flooring Industry

New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market

World Flooring Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific , North America , Western Europe and Rest of World

, , and Rest of World World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate, Resilient and Wood Flooring

Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates, Hardwood and Others

As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint

Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring

While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China , Asia-Pacific , USA , Middle East , Latin America , Africa , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market

R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers

A Look into Retail Landscape

Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity

Laminate Flooring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market

Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue Opportunities

Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects

Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality & Durability of Laminate Flooring

Replacement Market Lifts Demand

High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts

Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring

Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates

Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Design - Wood Design and Tile Design

Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring

A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market

Go Green : The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers

: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence

Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring

Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate Flooring Market

Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring Materials

Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring

Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market

Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories

Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)

Beaulieu International Group ( Belgium )

) CLASSEN Group ( Germany )

) Daiken Corporation ( Japan )

) Der International Flooring Co., Ltd. ( China )

) FausFloor ( USA )

) Home Legend, LLC ( USA )

) Kaindl Flooring GmbH ( Austria )

) Mannington Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Pergo ( USA )

) Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Shaw Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) SWISS KRONO Group ( Switzerland )

) Tarkett, Inc. ( USA )

) Wickes (UK)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x88atp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets