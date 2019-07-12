Global Laminate Flooring Market by Type, Sector and Region (2019-2024)

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminate Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laminate flooring market reached a volume of nearly 962 Million Sq. Metres in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 2% during 2011-2018.

Laminate flooring refers to a synthetic product which is made up of several layers that are sealed together by the lamination process. The upper layer typically consists of melamine and aluminium oxide, and helps to provide the laminate board a scratch and moisture resistant surface. As laminate flooring is easy to install and maintain, it has gained popularity across the world.

A surge in the demand for laminate flooring can be attributed to numerous factors. One of the major factors is the rapid growth of the construction industry. Urbanisation, industrialisation and changing lifestyles have resulted in an increase in the construction activities in the emerging nations. This has ultimately contributed to the growth of the global laminate flooring market.

Moreover, in line with the changing consumers' preferences, manufacturers are introducing innovative product designs. Owing to these factors, the market is further expected to reach a volume of around 1,041 Million Sq Metres by 2024.

The report has analysed the market on the basis of product type, covering HDF and MDF laminates.

On the basis of sector, the residential sector accounts for the majority of the market share.

The report has also segmented the market on the basis of regions covering North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for laminate flooring.

The report has further analysed the competitive landscape and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the major players include Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Armstrong World Industries, Shaw Industries, Mannington Mills, and Beaulieu International Group.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Flooring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Segment

5.4.1 Hard Flooring

5.4.1.1 Stone

5.4.1.2 Ceramic

5.4.1.3 Hardwood

5.4.1.4 Vinyl

5.4.1.5 Wooden Laminates

5.4.2 Soft Flooring

5.4.2.1 Carpets

5.4.2.2 Mats

5.4.2.3 Rugs

5.5 Market Breakup by Sector

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Global Laminate Flooring Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Sector

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.8.2 Manufacturing

6.8.3 Marketing

6.8.4 Distribution

6.8.5 Exports

6.8.6 End-Use

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Performance of Key Regions

8 Performance of Key Types

8.1 HDF Laminates

8.2 MDF Laminates

9 Performance by Sector

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Structure

10.2 Production Capacities of Key Players

11 Laminate Flooring Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Units Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land, Location and Site Development

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments

13 Laminate Flooring Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Laminate Flooring Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Players Profiles

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Tarkett

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuiupc

