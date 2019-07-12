Global Laminate Flooring Market by Type, Sector and Region (2019-2024)
DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminate Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laminate flooring market reached a volume of nearly 962 Million Sq. Metres in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 2% during 2011-2018.
Laminate flooring refers to a synthetic product which is made up of several layers that are sealed together by the lamination process. The upper layer typically consists of melamine and aluminium oxide, and helps to provide the laminate board a scratch and moisture resistant surface. As laminate flooring is easy to install and maintain, it has gained popularity across the world.
A surge in the demand for laminate flooring can be attributed to numerous factors. One of the major factors is the rapid growth of the construction industry. Urbanisation, industrialisation and changing lifestyles have resulted in an increase in the construction activities in the emerging nations. This has ultimately contributed to the growth of the global laminate flooring market.
Moreover, in line with the changing consumers' preferences, manufacturers are introducing innovative product designs. Owing to these factors, the market is further expected to reach a volume of around 1,041 Million Sq Metres by 2024.
The report has analysed the market on the basis of product type, covering HDF and MDF laminates.
On the basis of sector, the residential sector accounts for the majority of the market share.
The report has also segmented the market on the basis of regions covering North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for laminate flooring.
The report has further analysed the competitive landscape and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the major players include Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Armstrong World Industries, Shaw Industries, Mannington Mills, and Beaulieu International Group.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Flooring Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Segment
5.4.1 Hard Flooring
5.4.1.1 Stone
5.4.1.2 Ceramic
5.4.1.3 Hardwood
5.4.1.4 Vinyl
5.4.1.5 Wooden Laminates
5.4.2 Soft Flooring
5.4.2.1 Carpets
5.4.2.2 Mats
5.4.2.3 Rugs
5.5 Market Breakup by Sector
5.6 Market Forecast
6 Global Laminate Flooring Market
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Price Analysis
6.3.1 Key Price Indicators
6.3.2 Price Structure
6.3.3 Price Trends
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Type
6.6 Market Breakup by Sector
6.7 Market Forecast
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
6.8.1 Raw Material Procurement
6.8.2 Manufacturing
6.8.3 Marketing
6.8.4 Distribution
6.8.5 Exports
6.8.6 End-Use
6.9 SWOT Analysis
6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
7 Performance of Key Regions
8 Performance of Key Types
8.1 HDF Laminates
8.2 MDF Laminates
9 Performance by Sector
9.1 Residential
9.2 Commercial
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Structure
10.2 Production Capacities of Key Players
11 Laminate Flooring Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Units Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land, Location and Site Development
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Machinery
12.4 Machinery Pictures
12.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Other Capital Investments
13 Laminate Flooring Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Laminate Flooring Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Players Profiles
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Tarkett
- Armstrong World Industries Inc.
- Shaw Industries Inc.
- Mannington Mills Inc.
- Beaulieu International Group
