Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Report 2023: Rising Preference for Engineered Wood Products Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminated Veneer Lumber Market Report 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laminated veneer lumber (lvl) market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The growing demand for sustainable building materials and the increasing popularity of wood-based products in the construction industry are the major factors driving the market. Further, the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials results in a greater need for LVL materials, another supporting factor for the market.



Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) is an engineered wood product made by layering thin wood veneers together and gluing them with high-performance adhesives under heat and pressure. LVL is a strong, durable, and versatile wood product widely used for beams, headers, and joists in the construction industry.



Several benefits of using LVL include strength and durability, versatility, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and consistency. For instance, it is widely used in various applications, including beams, headers, floor joists, and roof rafters. It can also be cut to size and shaped for custom applications. LVL can be a cost-effective alternative to traditional lumber or steel beams, especially in longer spans or high-load applications where solid wood may not be sufficient.



One of the limiting factors of Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) is its susceptibility to moisture. When exposed to high moisture levels or prolonged exposure to water, LVL can lose strength and durability and may warp, swell or delaminate.



Another limiting factor of LVL is its availability. While LVL is becoming more common and widely used, it may only be available in some areas or for some types of projects. Cost can also be a limiting factor for LVL, as it can be more expensive than traditional lumber products.

Companies Mentioned

Murphy

Boise Cascade

Anderson Lumbar Company

Clarke Veneers & Plywood

Magnus Plywood Pvt. Ltd.

Universal Forest Products

Brisco Manufacturing Ltd.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

TimberHof GmbH

MJB Wood Group LLC

Huber Engineered Woods LLC

Nelson Pine Industries Ltd.

UFC Industries Inc.

Magnus Plywood Pvt. Ltd.

Sunrise Plywood.

Report Highlights

The pandemic has caused disruptions in the global supply chain, affecting production and distribution, and has reduced demand for construction materials, including LVL. In contrast, the pandemic has also shifted construction practices with increased emphasis on health and safety. It has led to an increased demand for prefabricated building materials that can be assembled off-site, reducing the need for on-site labor.

The Cross Bended LVL segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-strength, durable, and versatile building materials majorly drives the segment.

The Residential segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. Driving factors for the part includes growing demand for affordable housing, sustainability, and environmental concerns, advantages over traditional building materials, growth in residential construction, and government initiatives.

The commercial building segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings.

The Asia Pacific region is a significant and dominating Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) market. Key factors supporting the part can be attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing construction activities, rising disposable income, government initiatives, and availability of raw materials.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Insights

4.1. Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market - End-User Snapshot

4.2. Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing use of Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) in the construction industry

4.2.1.2. Rising preference for engineered wood products

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Lack of skilled labour

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market End-User Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Product Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Product Type, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.3. Cross Bended LVL

5.3.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Cross Bended LVL, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

5.4. Laminated Strand Lumbar

5.4.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Laminated Strand Lumbar, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



6. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Application, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.3. Headers

6.3.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Headers, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.4. Beams

6.4.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Beams, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.5. Rim Board

6.5.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Rim Board, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.6. Truck Bed Decking

6.6.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Truck Bed Decking, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Others, by Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



7. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by End-User

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by End-User, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.3. Residential

7.3.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Residential, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.4. Commercial

7.4.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Commercial, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)

7.5. Industrial

7.5.1. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Industrial, By Region, 2019-2032 (USD Billion)



8. Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pukmw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets