Global Land Mobile Radio Market 2018-2023: Growing Military and Defence Sector Significantly Augmenting the Demand for Digital Land Mobile Radio Systems

Land mobile radio market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.64% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$21.274 billion in 2023 from US$10.419 billion in 2017.

Land mobile radios are used for public safety and commercial applications according to their needs. The continuous advancement in wireless technology is the key driver of the global land mobile radio market. There is a transition from analog to digital mobile radio system as the latter consumes less power, provides higher quality coverage and log display, and customized software applications. Growing demand for seamlessly interoperable communication in the military as well as commercial applications is further fuelling the demand for land mobile radios across the globe.

Growing military and defence sector in various regions across the globe is significantly augmenting the demand for digital land mobile radio systems to ensure strong communication and band high efficiency. High investment in public safety and increase in the protection against cyber threats will propel the growth of global land mobile radio market during the forecast period.

North America accounts for the largest market share due to the presence of a large number of key players in the region. APAC region is anticipated to witness the fastest regional market growth owing to growing telecommunication industry and increasing demand for public safety. However, the market growth is being restrained by factors such as limited channel capacity, complex deployment, and frequency spectrum shortage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



2.1. Research Process and Design

2.2. Research Assumptions

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Land Mobile Radio Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

5.1. Digital

5.2. Analog

6. Land Mobile Radio Market Forecast by Industry (US$ billion)

6.1. Military and Defense

6.2. Aviation

6.3. Mining

6.4. Marine

6.5. Others

7. Land Mobile Radio Market by Geography (US$ billion)

7.1. North America

7.1.1. United States

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. UK

7.3.2. Russia

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Italy

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. UAE

7.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.4.3. Israel

7.4.4. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. India

7.5.2. China

7.5.3. Japan

7.5.4. Australia

7.5.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Investment Analysis

8.2. Recent Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Harris Corporation

9.2. Sepura

9.3. Thales Defense & Security, Inc.

9.4. BK Technologies

9.5. Tait Radio Communications

9.6. Hytera Communications

9.7. Simoco

9.8. JVC Kenwood Corporation

9.9. Motorola

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/95gm8g/global_land?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-land-mobile-radio-market-2018-2023-growing-military-and-defence-sector-significantly-augmenting-the-demand-for-digital-land-mobile-radio-systems-300637984.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

