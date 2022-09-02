Global Land Mobile Radio Market Report to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Land Mobile Radio Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global land mobile radio market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global land mobile radio market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 15% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on land mobile radio market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on land mobile radio market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global land mobile radio market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global land mobile radio market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing modernization of land forces around the world

Growing demand from other end user sectors

2) Restraints

High cost of LMR system

3) Opportunities

New advancements in radio technology

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the land mobile radio market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the land mobile radio market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global land mobile radio market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Land Mobile Radio Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Land Mobile Radio Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Land Mobile Radio Market



4. Land Mobile Radio Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Land Mobile Radio Market by Type

5.1. Mobile LMR System

5.2. Portable LMR System



6. Global Land Mobile Radio Market by Technology

6.1. Analog

6.2. Digital



7. Global Land Mobile Radio Market by End User

7.1. Defence and Law Enforcement

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Construction

7.4. Others



8. Global Land Mobile Radio Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Land Mobile Radio Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Land Mobile Radio Market by Technology

8.1.3. North America Land Mobile Radio Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Land Mobile Radio Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Land Mobile Radio Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Land Mobile Radio Market by Technology

8.2.3. Europe Land Mobile Radio Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Land Mobile Radio Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Market by Technology

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Land Mobile Radio Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Land Mobile Radio Market by Technology

8.4.3. RoW Land Mobile Radio Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Land Mobile Radio Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Land Mobile Radio Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

9.2.2. RELM Wireless Corporation

9.2.3. Cassidian Communications, INC.

9.2.4. Thales Group S.A.

9.2.5. JVCKENWOOD Corporation

9.2.6. Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

9.2.7. Tait Radio Communications Limited

9.2.8. Sepura PLC

9.2.9. Simoco Wireless Solutions



