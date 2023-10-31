Global Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Market Surges to $6.1 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Road Safety Priorities and ADAS Integration

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lane Departure Warning System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lane departure warning system (LDWS) market is witnessing remarkable growth, with the market size reaching US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. According to leading industry analysts, the market is poised to expand further, reaching US$ 6.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.99% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

LDWS is an essential in-vehicle electronic mechanism that enhances road safety by monitoring a vehicle's position within a lane. The system employs video cameras and advanced algorithms to detect road markings and monitor the vehicle's position. In case of unintentional lane deviation, it promptly alerts the driver through visual, audible, or haptic signals, such as vibrations in the steering wheel, reducing the risk of accidents.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

  • Automotive Industry Expansion: The continuous growth of the automotive industry, coupled with the increasing adoption of automated systems, is a significant driver for the LDWS market.
  • Road Safety Concerns: The rising number of road fatalities attributed to driver negligence has heightened the demand for LDWS, further bolstering market growth.
  • Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Safety: LDWS is predominantly installed in passenger cars and commercial vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians.
  • Awareness and ADAS Adoption: Growing awareness about road safety and the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are fostering market growth. ADAS systems aid drivers by automatically steering vehicles back into the correct lane, reducing unintended lane departures and accidents.
  • Technological Advancements: Integration of advanced technologies, including radar sensing, data fusion, and video sensing, into a single module is anticipated to drive market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market analysis in our report is segmented into various categories, including:

  • Function Type: Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keeping System
  • Sensor Type: Video Sensor, Laser Sensor, Infrared Sensor
  • Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket
  • Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles
  • Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global LDWS market include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc (BorgWarner), Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Iteris Inc., Magna International Inc., Mobileye (Intel Corporation), Robert Bosch GmbH, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

  • How has the global LDWS market performed and what is the future outlook?
  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the LDWS market?
  • What are the key regional markets for LDWS?
  • How is the market segmented based on function type, sensor type, distribution channel, and vehicle type?
  • What factors drive growth in the LDWS industry?
  • Who are the key players in the global LDWS market, and what is the competitive landscape?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fwbuj1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Revolutionizing Displays: OLED Panels Transform Consumer Electronics and Televisions, Driving Market Expansion

Revolutionizing Displays: OLED Panels Transform Consumer Electronics and Televisions, Driving Market Expansion

The "OLED Panel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $28.69 Billion by 2030 - New Product Launches and Robust R&D Pipeline Boosts Market Prospects

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $28.69 Billion by 2030 - New Product Launches and Robust R&D Pipeline Boosts Market Prospects

The "Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication, By Type, By Animal Type, By Route Of Administration, By...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.