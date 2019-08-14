Global Large Diameter Plastic Pipes Market to 2024 with Profiles of 40 Key Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Diameter Plastic Pipes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Large Diameter Plastic Pipes in Thousand Tons by the following Segments:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

The report profiles 40 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Egeplast A. S ( Turkey )

) Finolex Industries Ltd. ( India )

) IPEX, Inc. ( Canada )

) JM Eagle Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Amanco Brasil Ltda. ( Brazil )

) Wavin N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) National Pipe and Plastics, Inc. ( USA )

) North American Pipe Corporation ( USA )

) Performance Pipe (A Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC Division)

Pipelife International GmbH ( Austria )

) Plastika AS ( Slovakia )

) Polypipe Plc (UK)

Uponor Infra Oy ( Finland )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Large Diameter Plastic Pipes

An Introduction

Current & Future Analysis

HDPE Pipes to Register Strong Gains

PVC Pipes Record Steady Growth

Emerging Markets Offer Strong Growth Opportunities

Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

Water Transmission Projects Dominate Market



2. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trenchless Technology Boosts Demand for Plastic LDPs

PVC

The Preferred Choice for Trenchless Installation

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand

Global Climate Change Opens Growth Opportunities

Advances in Material Grades Benefit Growth

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Opportunities

Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects

Marine Pipelines

A Growing Market

Thermoplastic and Corrugated Plastic Pipes Gain Increased Acceptance in Storm Sewer Applications

Growing Application in Oil and Gas Supply to Entail Demand

PE Pipes Gain Increasing Acceptance in Gas Distribution Pipelines

Mining Pipelines Offer Strong Growth Potential for PE Pipes

Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes

Exciting Opportunities Ahead

RFP Pipes Gain Ground



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Large Diameter Plastic Pipes

Features of Plastic Pipes:

Common Applications of Large Diameter Plastic Piping Systems:

Basic Classification of Plastic Pipes

Types of Plastic Pipe

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

PVC Pipes

Timeline

Molecularly Oriented PVC Pipe

Advantages of PVC Pipes

Polyethylene (PE)

PE Pipes

Timeline

HDPE Pipes

Polyethylene Corrugated Pipes

Polyethylene Marine Pipelines

Polypropylene (PP)



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

ADS Unveils New Storm Water Pipe Technology, HPXTM 75HPXTM 75

IPEX Extends the Bionax PVCO Line

Molecor Introduces New Oriented-PVC TOM pipe



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Aquatherm Enters into Supply Agreement with Rehau for PP-R Pipes

Agru America Starts HDPE Pipe Production Unit in Charleston

Armtec Invests in Large-Diameter HDPE pipe Production

Molecor and Sizabantu to Start a Joint Venture for TOM brand PVC-O Pipes Piping Systems



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 40 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 45)

The United States (14)

Canada (4)

Europe (10)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (6)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

Middle East (2)

Latin America (2)

Africa (3)

