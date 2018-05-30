Global Larvicides Market 2018-2023: Opportunities in Technological Advancements in Mosquito Control Products

The larvicides market is estimated at USD 751.6 Million in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 952.7 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period.



The market is primarily driven by factors such as vector-based epidemics or outbreaks, climatic changes, the rise in pest population, worldwide, and growth in awareness about IPM practices and environmental sustainability.



The public health segment is estimated to dominate the larvicides market in 2018. The usage of larvicides is much higher for public health compared to other sectors, both in urban and rural areas. According to the WHO, the threat to public health due to urban pests has been rising due to climatic changes and population mobility, which favor their development. Mosquitoes and mosquito-transmitted diseases are among the principal public health concerns challenging governments globally, particularly in tropical and subtropical regions. Thus, this segment is also projected to grow at the highest in the next five years.



The larvicides market, based on control methods, has been segmented into insect growth regulators, biocontrol agents, chemical agents, and other control methods (surface oils & films and mechanical control). The chemical agents segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. In developing regions, chemical agents such as organophosphates are extensively used for the treatment of waters infested with mosquitoes. Larvicides, in the form of insect growth regulators and microbial organisms, are being increasingly used to control larvae worldwide, due to their relative target specificity, safety, and eco-friendly properties.



The larvicides market, by target insect, is estimated to be dominated by the mosquitoes segment, in 2018. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Globally, mosquito larviciding is an important public health practice, since mosquitoes are vectors of diseases such as malaria and Zika fever, which pose a significant risk to public health. Larviciding has gained prominence because of its implementation as an area-wide malaria control technique. By reducing the population of adult vectors, larvicides reduce the transmission of Plasmodium spp. by adult mosquitoes, and thus reduce mortality and morbidity from malaria.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Larvicides Market

4.2 Larvicides Market, By End-Use Sector

4.3 North America: Larvicides Market

4.4 Larvicides Market, By Target & Region

4.5 Larvicides Market Share: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Vector-Borne Diseases

5.2.1.1.1 Outbreaks and Existing Endemic Situations

5.2.1.1.2 Climatic Changes and Rise in Pest Population Worldwide

5.2.1.2 Growth in Awareness About IPM Practices and Environmental Sustainability

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Larval Resistance to Commonly Used Insecticides

5.2.2.2 High Costs Associated With Larval Control Methods

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Biological & Physical Control Methods

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Mosquito Control Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Optimal Usage Levels of Larvicides



6 Larvicides Market, By End-Use Sector

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Public Health

6.3 Agricultural

6.4 Commercial

6.5 Residential

6.6 Livestock



7 Larvicides Market, By Target

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mosquitoes

7.3 Flies

7.4 Others



8 Larvicides Market, By Control Method

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biocontrol Agents

8.2.1 Bacillus Spp.

8.2.2 Others

8.3 Chemical Agents

8.3.1 Organophosphates

8.3.2 Others

8.4 Insect Growth Regulators

8.4.1 Methoprene

8.4.2 Pyriproxyfen

8.4.3 Diflubenzuron

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Other Control Methods

8.5.1 Surface Oils & Films

8.5.2 Mechanical Control



9 Larvicides Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Company Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Agreements & Collaborations

10.3.4 New Product Launches



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bayer AG

11.2 Syngenta

11.3 BASF SE

11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.5 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

11.6 Certis USA LLC

11.7 Central Garden & Pet Company

11.8 Nufarm Limited

11.9 Russell Ipm Ltd

11.10 Eli Lilly and Company

11.11 Summit Chemical

11.12 Gowan Company



