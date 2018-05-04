Global Laser Displacement Sensors Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors are Keyence, Micro-Epsilon, Panasonic, Schmitt Industries & SICK

The global laser displacement sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Laser Displacement Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advent of industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. The fourth industrial revolution was developed in 2013 and this trend helps in executing automation and data exchange in industrial manufacturing technologies. Industry 4.0 is a combination of cyber-physical systems, IoT, and cloud computing.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of industrial automation and robotics. Industries across the world are facing a tough challenge due to widespread globalization, including fluctuating raw material prices, stringent regulations, and constant pressure to increase revenue.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is need for high initial capital investments for production equipment. Inspection systems help in simplifying the semiconductor manufacturing process and ensuring the production of efficient semiconductor devices. They identify defects in masks or wafers at the initial stage, thereby reducing the possibility of manufacturing defective ICs.

Key vendors

Keyence

Micro-Epsilon

Panasonic

Schmitt Industries

SICK

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing

Demand for high-precision miniaturized electronic devices

Rapid electrification of mechanical components

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



