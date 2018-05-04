Global Laser Displacement Sensors Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors are Keyence, Micro-Epsilon, Panasonic, Schmitt Industries & SICK

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global laser displacement sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Laser Displacement Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advent of industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. The fourth industrial revolution was developed in 2013 and this trend helps in executing automation and data exchange in industrial manufacturing technologies. Industry 4.0 is a combination of cyber-physical systems, IoT, and cloud computing.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of industrial automation and robotics. Industries across the world are facing a tough challenge due to widespread globalization, including fluctuating raw material prices, stringent regulations, and constant pressure to increase revenue.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is need for high initial capital investments for production equipment. Inspection systems help in simplifying the semiconductor manufacturing process and ensuring the production of efficient semiconductor devices. They identify defects in masks or wafers at the initial stage, thereby reducing the possibility of manufacturing defective ICs.
Key vendors
- Keyence
- Micro-Epsilon
- Panasonic
- Schmitt Industries
- SICK
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing
- Demand for high-precision miniaturized electronic devices
- Rapid electrification of mechanical components
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvxtst/global_laser?w=5
