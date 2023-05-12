Global Laser Processing Technology Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $45.03 Million by 2030 at an 11.34% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laser Processing Technology Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Process, By application By Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Laser Processing Technology Market was valued at USD $19.06 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD $45.03 million by 2030 at a CAGR 11.34%.

Laser processing technology provides speed & high accuracy for various industrial processes as compared to conventional processing methods. This is non-contact processes, which delivers clean and damage free processes. This technology is widely used across industry verticals such as Packaging, Medical, Electronics and Microelectronics, Machine Tools, Aerospace, and Automotive.

Rise in usage of lasers in processing materials is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global laser processing market growth.

Furthermore, rise in adoption of this technology in industrial & manufacturing sectors will have the positive impact on market growth.

Moreover, government rules and regulations concerning the application of this technology in the marking and engraving of products will favorably impact on market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, increase in demand for this technology across a broad range of applications welding, cutting, marking, engraving, comprising, and drilling will fuel the market growth.

However, high deployment cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global laser processing market growth. Also, lack of qualified personnel will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Laser Processing Market is segmented into product such as Solid-state, Gas, Fiber, and Others, by process such as Micro-processing, Marking and Engraving, and Material Processing. Further, market is segmented into application such as Packaging, Medical, Electronics and Microelectronics, Machine Tools, Aerospace, and Automotive.

Also, Global Laser Processing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Solid-state

Gas

Fiber

Others

By Process

Micro-processing

Marking and Engraving

Material Processing

By Application

Packaging

Medical

Electronics and Microelectronics

Machine Tools

Aerospace

Automotive

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia pacific

pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Laser Processing Market Outlook



5 Global Laser Processing Market, By Product



6 Global Laser Processing Market, By Process



7 Global Laser Processing Market, By Application



8 Global Laser Processing Market, By Region



9 North America Laser Processing Market Analysis and Forecast (2023 - 2030)



10 Europe Laser Processing Market Analysis and Forecast (2023 - 2030)



11 Asia Pacific Laser Processing Market Analysis and Forecast (2023 - 2030)



12 Latin America Laser Processing Market Analysis and Forecast (2023 - 2030)



13 Middle East Laser Processing Market Analysis and Forecast (2023 - 2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Alltec GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

Epilog Laser

Jenoptik AG

Newport Corporation

Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc

Eurolaser GmbH

Trumpf Group

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Coherent Inc

