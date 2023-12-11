Global Laser Trackers Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Precision Parts Manufacturing and Automation Adoption in Automotives Fuels Expansion

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Trackers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Laser Trackers Market to Reach $693.8 Million by 2030

The global market for Laser Trackers estimated at US$290.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$693.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Quality Control & Inspection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$267.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Alignment segment is estimated at 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report on laser trackers and laser technology offers a comprehensive overview of this industry. It begins with an introduction to laser technology and laser trackers, highlighting their advantages and applications. The various types of laser trackers and their accessories are also discussed.

The report delves into the market analysis, providing insights into the application market for laser trackers, with a breakdown of sales for quality control & inspection, alignment, calibration, and reverse engineering. It also examines the end-use market, including aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, architecture & construction, and other sectors.

Regional analysis indicates that Europe holds a significant portion of the market, with a breakdown of revenues for developed and developing regions. The report ranks geographic regions by value CAGR for the period 2020-2027. The competitive scenario in the laser trackers market is explored, with an assessment of global key competitors' market share in 2022. Recent market activity is also discussed, providing valuable insights into the industry landscape.

 The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR

The Laser Trackers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$140.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Focus on Quality Control & Inspection Propels Growth
  • Importance in Precision Parts Manufacturing
  • Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Augurs Well
  • Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
  • Benefits such as High Accuracy, Precision, and Portability Make Laser Trackers a Vital Component in Various Applications
  • Laser Trackers: A Boon for Businesses
  • Growing Distance Measurement Technology Advancements and Processing Speed Improvements Drive Demand for Laser Trackers
  • Aerospace & Defense: Major End-Use Sector
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
  • Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
  • Need for Laser Trackers in Condition Monitoring and Extrusion Press Alignment in Automotive Manufacturing Drives Demand
  • World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
  • Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Regions: 2020 Vs 2019
  • Automation Drive in Automotive Industry Bodes Well
  • Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects
  • Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
  • Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
  • Land Surveying: Emerging Application
  • Opportunities in Renewable Energy Sector
  • Innovations and Advancements
  • Absolute Tracker Systems: Laser Tracker Technology Development
  • Modern Technological Approaches Complement Traditional Methods of Extrusion Press Alignment
  • Avoiding Built-in Compensation Routines
  • Laser Trackers Market: Major Challenges

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 30 Featured)

  • Nikon Corporation
  • Keyence Corporation
  • SGS SA
  • FARO Technologies, Inc.
  • Hexagon AB
  • Leica Geosystems AG
  • Nikon Metrology, Inc.
  • Mitutoyo Corporation
  • P.E.S. (UK) Ltd.
  • Automated Precision, Inc.
  • Egismos Technology Corporation

