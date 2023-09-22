Global LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Medical Tourism and LASIK Surgery as the Preferred Treatment for Refractive Errors Bolsters Growth

22 Sep, 2023, 19:00 ET
Global LASIK eye surgery devices market is projected to reach a value of $3.7 billion by 2028 from $2.7 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%
Explore the LASIK eye surgery medical devices market through our comprehensive report. Get insights into its current state and future potential, along with a deep analysis of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
In 2022, North America took the lead in the market, closely trailed by Europe. This leadership position is attributed to factors like the growing prevalence of myopia, increasing awareness of LASIK surgery, and the presence of major industry players.
LASIK surgery is rapidly becoming the preferred method for correcting refractive errors such as astigmatism, myopia, and hyperopia. This minimally invasive procedure offers advantages like quicker recovery, reduced discomfort, and cost savings.
Advancements in minimally invasive technologies are driving the global acceptance of corrective eye surgeries, leading to significant demand for LASIK eye surgery devices. Developing regions are expected to play a pivotal role in market expansion.
The increasing prevalence of myopia is a key driver of market growth. LASIK surgeries reduce the need for glasses or contact lenses throughout one's life, making them a highly sought-after solution.
This report delivers a comprehensive overview of the LASIK eye surgery and medical devices industry. It analyzes market trends, challenges, and opportunities in both developed and developing regions. Furthermore, it spotlights recent innovations in surgical devices aimed at improving the treatment of refractive disorders.
Additionally, we delve into merger and acquisition strategies, collaborations, and evaluate the pros and cons of each approach. This report is a valuable resource for market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and anyone seeking to expand their market presence.
We also provide profiles of key market players, including Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS Group, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, offering a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape.
- Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Highlights of the market potential and characterization of LASIK eye surgery devices market by region, type, and application
- Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for LASIK eye surgery devices and discussion on the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments
- Coverage of recent advances, emerging technologies, and developments of the industry
- Evaluation of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alcon, Bausch + Lomb Corp., Johnson & Johnson, and ZEISS Group
- Increasing Prevalence of Refractive Disorders
- Growth in Eye Care Clinics and High Success Rate
- Technological Advancements
- Medical Tourism
- Impact of Covid-19 on Lasik Surgery Devices Market
- Topography-Guided Lasik Laser Technology
- Relex Smile Laser Technology
- Custom Lasik Laser Technology
- Bladeless Lasik Laser Technology
- Future Opportunities
- Excimer Laser
- Femtosecond Laser
- Wavefront-Guided Technology
- Wavefront-Optimized Technology
- Topography-Guided Technology
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Esg Ratings, Metrics and Trends: Understanding the Data
- Environmental Sustainability
- Social Sustainability
- Governance
- Case Studies
- Alcon
- Bausch + Lomb Corp.
- Coherent Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Nidek Co. Ltd.
- Schwind Eye-Tech-Solutions GmbH
- Zeiss Group
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag
