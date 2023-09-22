Global LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Medical Tourism and LASIK Surgery as the Preferred Treatment for Refractive Errors Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LASIK Eye Surgery Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global LASIK eye surgery devices market is projected to reach a value of $3.7 billion by 2028 from $2.7 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

Explore the LASIK eye surgery medical devices market through our comprehensive report. Get insights into its current state and future potential, along with a deep analysis of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

In 2022, North America took the lead in the market, closely trailed by Europe. This leadership position is attributed to factors like the growing prevalence of myopia, increasing awareness of LASIK surgery, and the presence of major industry players.

LASIK surgery is rapidly becoming the preferred method for correcting refractive errors such as astigmatism, myopia, and hyperopia. This minimally invasive procedure offers advantages like quicker recovery, reduced discomfort, and cost savings.

Advancements in minimally invasive technologies are driving the global acceptance of corrective eye surgeries, leading to significant demand for LASIK eye surgery devices. Developing regions are expected to play a pivotal role in market expansion.

The increasing prevalence of myopia is a key driver of market growth. LASIK surgeries reduce the need for glasses or contact lenses throughout one's life, making them a highly sought-after solution.

This report delivers a comprehensive overview of the LASIK eye surgery and medical devices industry. It analyzes market trends, challenges, and opportunities in both developed and developing regions. Furthermore, it spotlights recent innovations in surgical devices aimed at improving the treatment of refractive disorders.

Additionally, we delve into merger and acquisition strategies, collaborations, and evaluate the pros and cons of each approach. This report is a valuable resource for market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and anyone seeking to expand their market presence.

We also provide profiles of key market players, including Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS Group, Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, offering a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape.

Report Includes

Estimation of market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Highlights of the market potential and characterization of LASIK eye surgery devices market by region, type, and application

Assessment of the key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for LASIK eye surgery devices and discussion on the upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

Coverage of recent advances, emerging technologies, and developments of the industry

Evaluation of key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alcon, Bausch + Lomb Corp., Johnson & Johnson, and ZEISS Group

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing this Study

Information Sources

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Refractive Disorders

Growth in Eye Care Clinics and High Success Rate

Market Restraints

High Cost

Lack of Insurance Coverage

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements

Medical Tourism

Impact of Covid-19 on Lasik Surgery Devices Market

Conclusions

Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technology

Introduction

Topography-Guided Lasik Laser Technology

Relex Smile Laser Technology

Custom Lasik Laser Technology

Bladeless Lasik Laser Technology

Future Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

Market by Type of Lasik Laser

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Excimer Laser

Femtosecond Laser

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Overview

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Wavefront-Guided Technology

Wavefront-Optimized Technology

Topography-Guided Technology

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

Introduction

Lasik Centers

Eye Care Clinics

Hospitals

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Sustainability in Lasik Laser Devices: An Esg Perspective

Introduction

Esg Ratings, Metrics and Trends: Understanding the Data

Environmental Sustainability

Social Sustainability

Governance

Case Studies

Conclusion

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Lasik Laser Manufacturing Companies Market Share Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb Corp.

Coherent Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Schwind Eye-Tech-Solutions GmbH

Zeiss Group

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xn21kv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets