Global Last Mile Delivery Markets, 2018-2019 & 2020-2026 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

The report predicts the global last mile delivery market to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.



The report on the global last mile delivery market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on last mile delivery market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on last mile delivery market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global last mile delivery market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global last mile delivery market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



What does this Report Deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the last mile delivery market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the last mile delivery market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global last mile delivery market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing Demand for Parcel Services in E-commerce, Retail, and Online Food

Integration of Advanced Technologies into Existing Systems

2) Restraints

Inappropriate Structure of Transportation Mode

3) Opportunities

Increasing the Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Autonomous Vehicles

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Last Mile Delivery Market Highlights

2.2. Last Mile Delivery Market Projection

2.3. Last Mile Delivery Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Last Mile Delivery Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Last Mile Delivery Market



4. Last Mile Delivery Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type

5.1. Business-to-business (B2B)

5.2. Business-to-consumer (B2C)

5.3. Customer-to-customer (C2C)



6. Global Last Mile Delivery Market by Vehicle Type

6.1. Motorcycle

6.2. Light Commercial Vehicle

6.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

6.4. Drones



7. Global Last Mile Delivery Market by End-user

7.1. Retail

7.2. Groceries

7.3. Food

7.4. Mails

7.5. Packages



8. Global Last Mile Delivery Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type

8.1.2. North America Last Mile Delivery Market by Vehicle Type

8.1.3. North America Last Mile Delivery Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Last Mile Delivery Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Last Mile Delivery Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. FedEx Corp.

9.2.2. GEODIS SA

9.2.3. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc.

9.2.4. CEVA Logistics AG

9.2.5. Deutsche Post DHL Group

9.2.6. United Parcel Service Inc.

9.2.7. XPO Logistics Inc.

9.2.8. DHL International GmbH

9.2.9. ArcBest Corporation

9.2.10. Schneider National Inc.



