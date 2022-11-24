Global Laundry Dosing Systems Market Report 2022 to 2027: Demand for Liquid Laundry Detergents in Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laundry Dosing Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laundry dosing systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% during 2022-2027.



Laundry dosing systems are widely used in the commercial and industrial sectors, which automatically adjust the detergent quantity to the washer-extractor load, a significant force driving the global laundry dosing systems market. Laundry care is considered one of the most important in commercial and industrial sectors worldwide.



The global laundry dosing systems market is expected to witness substantial growth in most segments during the forecast period. A dosing system manufacturing company might constantly increase its market share by launching new products, investing in marketing, and advertising campaigns.



Target market positioning, product knowledge, planning, and innovation positioning enable players to have a sustainable presence in the industry.



North America dominates the global laundry dosing system market, and the U.S. is the leading country. Prominent companies like SEKO have contributed to the growth of the industry significantly. For over 40 years, SEKO has manufactured and designed dosing pumps and metering solutions for the hygiene, cleaning, water treatment, and industrial processes markets. It develops solenoid and motor-driven dosing pumps and analysis and measurement systems. It has its presence in more than 100 countries across the world.



Key Highlights

Millennials are the major smartphone and internet users and are the ones who strengthened the use of on-demand services due to convenience. The on-demand laundry platforms have relieved the load and stress of several corporate people who cannot spend time doing laundry. On-demand laundry is a significant growth enabler for the industry.

The other dosing pump segment includes manual, gear, mechanical, and pneumatic. A manual dosing system enables manual activation of dosing systems of two products into a washing machine. For example, Laundryplus manual dosing system by Brightwell Dispensers requires no electronic signal with the machine. It is quick and easy to install, as it only requires an independent power supply.

Cleenol is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of cleaning and hygiene products across various industries through various products and brands. The company sells a wide range of ancillary products such as automatic laundry dosing systems, toilet tissue, disposable paper products, clothes, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers

Innovation in Laundry Systems



Energy efficient systems, smart, intuitive features in the washing machine, new detergent formats, and smart plugs for voltage fluctuation are some innovations in laundry dosing systems that provide great opportunities to the dosing system manufacturers.



Increasing Outsourcing of Laundry by Consumers



In-house laundry services are becoming difficult for hospitals and hotels as setting up in-house laundry requires a massive investment in maintenance, installation, and upgradation of machinery. Therefore, the number of hotels and hospitals' laundry outsourcing services is increasing yearly, which drives the laundry dosing systems market.



Market Restraints

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

A significant portion of the cost of raw materials and components comprises the cost of metals such as steel, copper, and bronze, motors, engines and starters, spare parts, and steel shafting. Metal prices are highly volatile and have risen due to inflation and competitive pressures, demanding vendors to pay more.

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the size of the global laundry dosing systems market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global laundry dosing systems market?

3. Who are the prominent players in the global laundry dosing systems market?

4. What are the growth factors in the laundry dosing systems market?

5. Which region has the largest global laundry dosing systems market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market by Dosing System

4.4.2 Market by Dosing Pump

4.4.3 Market by Application

4.4.4 Market by End-User

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Dynamics: Key Trends, Drivers & Restraints

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Enablers

7.2.3 Market Restraints

7.3 Segment Analysis

7.4 Geographical Analysis

7.5 Competitive Landscape

7.6 About the Report



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Latest Dosing Systems

8.1.2 Operation Type

8.1.3 Evolution of Dispensing Technology

8.1.4 Technological Advances

8.2 Outlook: Developed & Developing Regions

8.2.1 Developing Region Perspective

8.2.2 Developed Region Perspective

8.3 Impact of Covid-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Innovation in Laundry Dosing Systems

9.2 Transition to Natural & Sustainable Products

9.3 Demand for Liquid Laundry Detergents in Emerging Economies



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growth of Tourism Industry

10.2 Increased Dependency on Laundry Services

10.3 Rise of On-Demand Laundry Platforms



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Trade Restrictions Due to Political Turmoil

11.2 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

11.3 High Cost & Lack of Skilled Workforce



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Key Insights

12.3 Demand Insights

12.4 Vendor Analysis

12.5 Market Size & Forecast

12.6 Five Forces Analysis

12.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.6.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Dosing System

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Powder System

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.2 Market by Geography

13.4 Liquid System

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 Market by Geography

13.5 Combination System

13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.2 Market by Geography



14 Dosing Pump

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Peristaltic

14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.2 Market by Geography

14.4 Diaphragm

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.2 Market by Geography

14.5 Piston

14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.2 Market by Geography

14.6 Others

14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.2 Market by Geography



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Commercial Machine

15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.2 Market by Geography

15.4 Industrial Machine

15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.2 Market by Geography

15.5 Light Commercial Machine

15.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.2 Market by Geography



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Hospitality

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.2 Market by Geography

16.4 Hospitals

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.2 Market by Geography

16.5 Manufacturing

16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.2 Market by Geography

16.6 Others

16.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.2 Market by Geography



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview

17.2.1 Market by Geography



18 North America



19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Latin America

23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview



24 Vendors

24.1 Ecolab

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.2 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.3 Cleenol

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.4 Diversey

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.5 Brightwell Dispensers

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.6 Hydro Systems

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.7 Simoniz

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.8 Hillyard

24.8.1 Business Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.9 Intercon

24.9.1 Business Overview

24.9.2 Product Offerings

24.10 Seko

24.10.1 Business Overview

24.10.2 Product Offerings

24.11 Kreussler

24.11.1 Business Overview

24.11.2 Product Offerings

24.12 Knight

24.12.1 Business Overview

24.12.2 Product Offerings

24.13 Girbau

24.13.1 Business Overview

24.13.2 Product Offerings

24.14 Burnushychem

24.14.1 Business Overview

24.14.2 Product Offerings

24.15 Aqua Industrial Group

24.15.1 Business Overview

24.15.2 Product Offerings



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvfcey

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets