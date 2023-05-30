Global Lawful Interception Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $8.82 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4%

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lawful Interception Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Lawful interception market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.4% to reach $8.82 billion by 2030 from $3.89 Billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned

Aqsacom Incorporated

Cisco Systems

Incognito Software

Net Optics

Netscout, Siemens AG

SS8

Utimaco Safeware

Verint Systems

ZTE Corporation

Vocal Technologies

Ericsson

Trovicor Networks

Matison

Accuris Networks Inc.

Shoghi Communications Ltd

This report on global Lawful interception market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global Lawful interception market by segmenting the market based network technology, device, communication content, service, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Lawful interception market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Security threats

Growing Popularity of Social Media Communications

Increasing Privacy Concerns

Challenges

Security Related Issues

Strict Government Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Network Technology

Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

Others

by Device

Mediation Devices

Routers

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Gateways

Switches

Management Servers

Others

by Communication Content

Voice Communication

Video

Text Messaging

Facsimile

Digital Pictures

File Transfer

Others

by Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

System Integrators

by End User

Government & Public Affairs

Law Enforcement Agencies

Small & Medium Enterprises

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b89zlk

