Global Lawful Interception Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $8.82 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4%

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lawful Interception Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Lawful interception market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.4% to reach $8.82 billion by 2030 from $3.89 Billion in 2023.
This report on global Lawful interception market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global Lawful interception market by segmenting the market based network technology, device, communication content, service, end user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Lawful interception market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Security threats
- Growing Popularity of Social Media Communications
- Increasing Privacy Concerns
Challenges
- Security Related Issues
- Strict Government Regulations
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Network Technology
- Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)
- Long Term Evolution (LTE)
- Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
- Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
- Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
- Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)
- Others
by Device
- Mediation Devices
- Routers
- Intercept Access Point (IAP)
- Gateways
- Switches
- Management Servers
- Others
by Communication Content
- Voice Communication
- Video
- Text Messaging
- Facsimile
- Digital Pictures
- File Transfer
- Others
by Service
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- System Integrators
by End User
- Government & Public Affairs
- Law Enforcement Agencies
- Small & Medium Enterprises
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
