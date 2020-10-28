Global Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 38 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global lawn mower market report.

The global lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global lawn mower market is expected to witness incremental revenue of approximately $9 billion with absolute growth of around 30% from 2019 to 2025. In 2019, the walk-behind segment held the largest share in global lawn mower market and is expected to reach over $26 billion with unit shipment of around 45 million units by 2025. In addition, the increase in disposable income has increased the usage of advanced products which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market. The residential end-user user segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to witness incremental revenue of around $6 billion between 2019 and 2025. Rise in number of new residential and commercial properties in developing countries is expected to boost the demand for lawn mower market. North America dominated the market with over 42% of share in 2019, followed by Europe and APAC due to the increase in the number of parks, public spaces, and the golf courses. In 2019, standard ride-on lawn mowers contributed highest share in the ride-on lawn mower category with over 47% and 59% market shares in terms of revenue and unit shipment respectively. The global lawn mower market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in spending toward professional landscaping services, connecting lawn mowers with IoT, and the development of sustainable cities.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-user, fuel type, end-user, mower blade, drive type, blade type, start type, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 key vendors and 55 other vendors

Global Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

Walk-behind mowers have been preferred in the landscaping market largely as they translate to fewer emissions and lower fuel use. These mowers are commonly used to decorate and preserve gardens, lawns, and yards in less than 10,000 square feet of yard area.

In 2019, the residential end-user segment dominated the market. The market growth spurt is expected to come from the growing adoption of robotic lawn mowers in the US and the UK. Though robotic variants initially struggled to make a presence among households in these countries, these units have silently penetrated the households. Several vendors have been offering tailor-made products suited to these regions.

Gas-powered lawn mowers dominated the market with shares of over 79% and 69% in revenue and unit shipment, respectively, in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping is expected to expand the segment during the forecast period. The electric-powered lawn mower segment is likely to grow owing to the increasing demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period.

Global Lawn Mower Market by Product

Walk-behind Mowers

Reel/Cylinder Mowers



Self-propelled Mowers



Push Mowers



Hover Mowers

Ride-on Mowers

Standard Ride-on Mowers



Zero-turn Mowers



Lawn Tractors



Garden Tractors

Robotic Mowers

Global Lawn Mower Market by End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government

Others

Global Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

Manual-powered

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric-corded

Electric-cordless

Global Lawn Mower Market by Other Type

Blade Type

Cylinder



Standard



Mulching



Lifting

Drive Type

AWD



FWD



RWD



Manual

Start Type

No start Required



Keyed Start



Push Start



Recoil Start

Global Lawn Mower Market by Distribution

Retail

Specialty Stores



Mass Market Players



Dealers & Distributors

Online

Global Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

Lawn maintenance is a repetitive process that takes time. Gardening devices are currently isolated from consumers and their suppliers. Such systems lack the ability to exchange any useful knowledge they gather as opposed to apps that consumers use on a day-to-day basis. Lawn mower companies are integrating mobile applications with lawn mowers, which will connect consumers with the lawn mower and simplify lawn cutting. With a companion app for iOS and Android, people can monitor the state of their lawn mowers and their inner workings – providing advice as to when to mow their lawn and let them know the right time to remove the blade. Furthermore, it will help users to gain more insight into the time wasted, traveled distance, and even the right day to cut the grass. It also provides tips and suggestions, including some of the best eco-friendly ways to dispose of or reuse leftover grass cuttings.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Growth in Manufacture-led Programs & Initiatives

Global Lawn Mower Market – Geography

North America is expected to take up a large share of the worldwide demand for commercial lawn mowers. A rising number of policy schemes and programs for greenery in public spaces are projected to have a significant effect on the overall market for commercial lawn mowers in the US. Commercial clients will probably opt for eco-friendly methods to support their own sustainability efforts. Several industry players emphasize the implementation of environmentally sustainable alternatives that produce fewer toxic emissions as well as superior and improved efficiency. The share of gas-powered garden products remains almost unchanged, which indicates that US consumers are not shifting toward alternative power sources. However, the market has been witnessing increased demand for cordless equipment.

Global Lawn Mower Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Netherlands



Switzerland



Belgium

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Major Vendors

Prominent Vendors

Ariens Company

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

Techtronic Industries

Textron

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alamo Group

Alfred Kärcher

AL-KO

Altoz

AGCO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Carraro

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Future Gen Robotics

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hitachi

The Hyundai Motor Group

iRobot

LG

LOWE's Corporation (KOBALT)

Makita Corporation

Mamibot

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP INDUSTRY

Positec Tool (WORX)

R&R Products

Schiller Grounds Care

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

The SUMEC Corp.

Swisher Acquisition

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Venture Products

Volta

Walker Manufacturing

Weibang

WIPER ECOROBT by NIKO

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Read some of the top-selling reports:

