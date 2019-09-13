Global Lead Acid Battery Technologies and Market Assessment and Growth Potential Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lead Acid Battery: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this market study includes the leading lead-acid battery technologies that are currently in use globally. Lead-acid battery technologies are used across a number of industries and applications, such as automotive, renewable energy and telecommunications. The lead-acid battery technologies discussed in this report are in use across the industries mentioned above and many more as well, as new sectors are driven by product innovation and end-user applications emerge.

The market will experience growth as a result of multiple factors. These include increasing demand in the transport sector, as vehicle sales increase and electric vehicles become more popular; UPS systems and inverters in several applications; advancements in manufacturing processes, including rising automation, which will translate into more equipment requiring led batteries; and demand in industrial sectors, including oil and gas (O&G), manufacturing, chemical and healthcare. New emerging applications, such as in the renewable energy sector, are creating demand for stationary lead-acid batteries in large-scale storage applications, off-grid renewable energy storage, and residential storage, which are expected to boost the market growth.

Flooded lead-acid batteries are widely used in the automotive sector, from motor vehicles, trucks, motorbikes and other vehicles such as forklifts, airport baggage carts, and other industrial and commercial vehicle types. A growing inclination for pollution-free electric vehicles, coupled with technological developments, is expected to fuel product demand over the upcoming years. Flooded lead-acid batteries have the least cost per ampere-hour vis-vis any other lead-acid battery type. The automotive sector will also be a key driver of growth as electric vehicles become more popular over the forecast period driving demand for batteries.

The research analyzes the industry on a worldwide basis in terms of its manufacturing and use of lead-acid battery technologies. This report examines government roles in support of lead-acid battery technologies worldwide, including regulatory support and government requirements. The report provides a review of the most relevant lead-acid battery technologies, discusses recent trends and sales and provides industry overviews and market assessments for leading lead-acid battery technologies.

The Report Includes:

  • Evaluation of the global lead-acid battery market and assessment of its growth potential
  • A detailed description of construction of lead-acid batteries and factors influencing battery life
  • Information on different types of lead batteries such as enhanced flooded batteries, flooded batteries, and VRLA batteries.
  • Insight into safety and environmental consideration regarding the usage of lead acid batteries
  • Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., Banner Batteries, Camel Group, Daramic LLC and Exide Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • What is a Battery?
  • Brief History of Lead-Acid Batteries
  • Conventional Batteries
  • How Rechargeable Batteries Work
  • Design Overview
  • Configuration of Cells in a Battery Pack
  • Battery Pack Structural Design
  • Cell Protection
  • Battery Pack Control (Monitoring and Management)
  • Battery Pack Use
  • Lead-Acid Batteries
  • Lead-Acid Battery Composition
  • How A Lead-Acid Battery Works
  • Design of Modern Lead-Acid Batteries
  • Construction of Lead-Acid Batteries
  • Types of Lead-Acid Batteries
  • Types of Lead-Acid Battery by Construction
  • Comparison of Lead-Acid vs. Lithium-Ion Batteries

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Construction Type

  • Flooded Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • VRLA Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

  • Aftermarket Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • OEM Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • SLI Battery Market
  • Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Stationary Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Transportation Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Industrial Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Telecommunications Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • UPS Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Utility and Energy Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Oil and Gas and Mining Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Other Applications of Lead-Acid Batteries

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Chinese Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Japanese Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Indian Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • South Korean Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Thai Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • North American Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • U.S. Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Canadian Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Mexican Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • European Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • German Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Italian Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • French Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • U.K. Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Swedish Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Czech Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Spanish Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Rest of Europe Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Latin American Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Brazilian Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Argentine Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Chilean Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Rest of Latin America's Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Middle East and African Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Saudi Arabian Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Egyptian Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • South African Lead-Acid Battery Market
  • Rest of Middle East and African Lead-Acid Battery Market

Chapter 9 Patent Review and New Developments

  • Trends Over Time
  • Patent Review by Company
  • Patent Review by Country
  • Patent Review by Type

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

  • Lead-Acid Battery Market Trends
  • Lead-Acid Market Drivers
  • Lead-Acid Market Constraints
  • Lead-Acid Battery Competitive Landscape
  • Legislative Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Acdelco
  • Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
  • Atlasbx Co. Ltd.
  • B.B. Battery Co. Ltd.
  • Banner Batteries
  • Bae Batterien
  • C&D Technologies Inc.
  • Camel Group
  • CGB
  • Chaowei Power
  • China Ritar Power Corp.
  • China Shoto Plc
  • Chloride Batteries Se Asia Pte. Ltd.
  • Chuanxi Storage
  • Coslight Technology
  • Continental Batteries
  • Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
  • Csb Battery Technologies Inc.
  • Daejin Battery Co. Ltd.
  • Daramic Llc
  • East Penn Manufacturing
  • Enersys
  • Exide Technologies
  • Fiamm S.P.A.
  • First National Battery
  • Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd.
  • Furukawa Battery
  • GS Yuasa International
  • Hagen Batterie Ag
  • Haze Battery Co. Ltd.
  • HBL
  • Henan Huanyu Group Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Chemical Energy Technologyco. Ltd.
  • Hoppecke Batterien Gmbh & Co. Kg
  • Hyundai Sungwoo Solite Co. Ltd.
  • IQ Power Ag
  • Jiangsu Huafu Energy
  • Johnson Controls Inc.
  • Korea Special Battery Co. Ltd.
  • Leclanch Gmbh
  • Leoch International Technology Ltd.
  • LG Chem
  • Microtex Energy
  • Midac S.P.A.
  • Middle East Battery Co.
  • Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
  • Nipress
  • Northstar Battery Co. Llc
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • PT Century Batteries Indonesia
  • Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. Saoc
  • Robert Bosch Gmbh
  • Shandong Ruiyu Storage Battery Co. Ltd.
  • Sacred Sun Power Sources
  • Saft Groupe S.A.
  • Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.
  • Sebang Global Battery Co. Ltd.
  • Shin-Kobe Electric Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Storage Battery Systems
  • Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd.
  • Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.
  • Tianneng Power International Ltd.
  • Thai Bellco Battery Co. Ltd.
  • Trojan Battery
  • Xtreme Power
  • Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
  • Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd.

