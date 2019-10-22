Global Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Report 2019: Materials, Properties, Configurations, Fabrication Processes, and Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics: Technologies and Global Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an updated review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramic technology, including materials, properties, configurations, fabrication processes, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

Piezoelectric ceramics are a group of polycrystalline materials able of converting mechanical energy to electrical energy and vice versa. The most common piezoelectric ceramics are based on lead zirconium titanate (PZT). However, starting in the early 2000s there has been growing interest in the development and commercialization of piezoelectric ceramics that are lead-free due to environmental and public health concerns.



A number of sectors have been identified in which lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPEC) find current and potential applications, including electronics and optoelectronics, transportation, energy, industrial, instrumentation, life science, defense and security, and consumer products.



Electronics and optoelectronics currently account for the largest share of the market. Within this segment, lead-free piezoelectric ceramics are being used primarily for the fabrication of inkjet printers and electronic components such as MEMS and surface acoustic wave devices.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Piezoelectric Materials

Organic Piezoelectric Materials

Inorganic Piezoelectric Materials

The Piezoelectric Device Market

Milestones in the History of Piezoelectric Devices and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Piezoelectric Ceramics

Industrial

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Energy

Transportation

Defense and Security

Consumer Products

Instrumentation

Life Sciences

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Basic Fabrication Process of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramic

Properties of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramics

Lead-free Piezoelectric Material Types

Sodium Potassium Niobate-based Materials

Barium Titanate-based Materials

Bismuth Sodium Titanate and Bismuth Potassium Titanate-based Materials

Bismuth Ferrite-based Materials

Zinc Oxide-based Materials

Others

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Textured Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Ceramic

Modified Potassium Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material

Modified Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Material

Potassium-free Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market by Material Type

Market by Configuration

Market by Application

Market by Region

Market Growth Trends

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Transportation

Industrial

Energy

Instrumentation

Life Sciences

Other Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market by Material Type

Market by Configuration

Market by Application

Market by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramics

Distribution of Leading Suppliers, by Technology Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Canon

Ceramtec

Fuji Ceramics

Hewlett Packard

Hitachi Metals

Intel

Johnson Matthey Piezo Products

Kemet

Konica Minolta

Kyocera

Murata Manufacturing

Ngk Spark Plug

Noritake

Panasonic

Pi Ceramic

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Seiko Epson

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

Xerox

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trends by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Material Type

Trends by Application



