Global Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Report 2019: Materials, Properties, Configurations, Fabrication Processes, and Applications
Oct 22, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics: Technologies and Global Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an updated review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramic technology, including materials, properties, configurations, fabrication processes, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.
Piezoelectric ceramics are a group of polycrystalline materials able of converting mechanical energy to electrical energy and vice versa. The most common piezoelectric ceramics are based on lead zirconium titanate (PZT). However, starting in the early 2000s there has been growing interest in the development and commercialization of piezoelectric ceramics that are lead-free due to environmental and public health concerns.
A number of sectors have been identified in which lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPEC) find current and potential applications, including electronics and optoelectronics, transportation, energy, industrial, instrumentation, life science, defense and security, and consumer products.
Electronics and optoelectronics currently account for the largest share of the market. Within this segment, lead-free piezoelectric ceramics are being used primarily for the fabrication of inkjet printers and electronic components such as MEMS and surface acoustic wave devices.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Market Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Piezoelectric Materials
- Organic Piezoelectric Materials
- Inorganic Piezoelectric Materials
- The Piezoelectric Device Market
- Milestones in the History of Piezoelectric Devices and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Industrial
- Electronics and Optoelectronics
- Energy
- Transportation
- Defense and Security
- Consumer Products
- Instrumentation
- Life Sciences
Chapter 4 Technology
- Introduction
- Basic Fabrication Process of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramic
- Properties of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Lead-free Piezoelectric Material Types
- Sodium Potassium Niobate-based Materials
- Barium Titanate-based Materials
- Bismuth Sodium Titanate and Bismuth Potassium Titanate-based Materials
- Bismuth Ferrite-based Materials
- Zinc Oxide-based Materials
- Others
- Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
- Textured Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Ceramic
- Modified Potassium Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material
- Modified Bismuth Sodium Titanate Piezoelectric Material
- Potassium-free Sodium Niobate Piezoelectric Material
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 5 Global Markets
- Analysis Outline
- Global Market Summary
- Current Market Status
- Market by Material Type
- Market by Configuration
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
- Market Growth Trends
- Electronics and Optoelectronics
- Transportation
- Industrial
- Energy
- Instrumentation
- Life Sciences
- Other Technological Trends
- Regional Trends
- Market Forecast
- Market by Material Type
- Market by Configuration
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
- Leading Suppliers of Lead-free Piezoelectric Ceramics
- Distribution of Leading Suppliers, by Technology Type and Region
- Other Industry Players
- Company Profiles
- Canon
- Ceramtec
- Fuji Ceramics
- Hewlett Packard
- Hitachi Metals
- Intel
- Johnson Matthey Piezo Products
- Kemet
- Konica Minolta
- Kyocera
- Murata Manufacturing
- Ngk Spark Plug
- Noritake
- Panasonic
- Pi Ceramic
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Seiko Epson
- Taiyo Yuden
- TDK
- Xerox
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
- General Trends
- Trends by Country and Region
- Trends by Assignee
- Trends by Patent Category
- Trends by Material Type
- Trends by Application
Companies Mentioned
- Canon
- Ceramtec
- Fuji Ceramics
- Hewlett Packard
- Hitachi Metals
- Intel
- Johnson Matthey Piezo Products
- Kemet
- Konica Minolta
- Kyocera
- Murata Manufacturing
- Ngk Spark Plug
- Noritake
- Panasonic
- PI Ceramic
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Seiko Epson
- Taiyo Yuden
- TDK
- Xerox
