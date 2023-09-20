GLOBAL LEADERS AT THE FOREFRONT OF SCIENTIFIC BREAKTHROUGHS COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE HUMAN AND VETERINARY MEDICINE AT ANNUAL VETERINARY INNOVATION SUMMIT
20 Sep, 2023, 12:50 ET
ORLANDO, Fla. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th annual Veterinary Innovation Summit (VIS), sponsored by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) and the Veterinary Innovation Council (VIC), will focus on the future of animal healthcare and how breakthroughs in human medicine can be adapted to advance animal healthcare and vice versa. The summit brings together some of the most progressive leaders and thinkers from the global healthcare industry, futurists who are at the forefront of scientific innovation and medicine and trailblazers in biotechnology to strategize on advancing human and animal medicine. VIS takes place October 9 - 11 in Kansas City, Mo.
"Veterinary medicine has long benefited from human medicine, and human medicine from veterinary medicine, with the intersection of healthcare breakthroughs never as exciting and promising as they are today. Incredible advances in technology are bringing new ways to diagnose and treat conditions that were inconceivable just a few years ago," said Eleanor Green, DVM, Founding Dean of Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine, professor and Dean Emerita of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University and VIC Board Chair. "We have never before had such a gathering of brilliant minds and leaders across so many connected fields, and this year's Veterinary Innovation Summit promises to set a new path of even greater collaborations that will further advance healthcare for both animals and people."
Speakers and session highlights include:
About the NAVC
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/.
About the Veterinary Innovation Council
The non-profit Veterinary Innovation Council is committed to improving access and quality in animal healthcare worldwide by developing and championing disruptive solutions surrounding key emerging issues. The VIC Board is comprised of leaders and executives from some of the most innovative companies and academia serving the veterinary profession including Animal Health Economics; Animal Policy Group; ASPCA Animal Hospital; Bitwerx; Covetrus, North America; CityVet; Hill's Pet Nutrition US; IDEXX; Lyon College School of Veterinary Medicine; Mars Veterinary Health; Merck; Michelson Found Animals; Nationwide Pet Insurance; Petco Love; PetIQ; Pet Smart Charities & Pet Smart Charities of Canada; Purina; Royal Canin; The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine; Thrive Pet Healthcare, Veterinary Business Advisors; Veterinary Practice Partners; Veterinary Study Groups; and WellHaven Pet Health. To learn more, visit https://veterinaryinnovationcouncil.com/.
