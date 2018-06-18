Global Leak Test Equipment Market Analysis & Trends 2018-2027: High Growth in Emerging Economies and Expansion of the Automotive & Transportation Industry

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Global Leak Test Equipment Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include High Growth in Emerging Economies and Expansion of the Automotive & Transportation Industry.
Scope of the Report
- Depending on Equipment Type, the market is segregated into Fixed and Portable.
- By End User the market is segmented into Packaging, Industrial, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) /R, Automotive & Transportation and Other End Users.
- Based on Components, the market is categorized into Services, Hardware and Software.
- Further, Services segment is segmented into Rental, Repair/Maintenance, Calibration, Training, and Other Services.
- Hardware segment is divided into Accessories, Detectors, Sensors, and Other Hardwares.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Leak Test Equipment Market, By Equipment Type
5 Leak Test Equipment Market, By End User
6 Leak Test Equipment Market, By Component
7 Leak Test Equipment Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Inficon
- ATEQ Corp
- Ceta Testsysteme GmbH
- Cosmo Instruments Co., ltd.
- InterTech Development Company
- LACO Technologies
- Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
- TASI Group
- Uson, L.P.
- Vacuum Instruments Corporation, LLC
