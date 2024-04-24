Global Learning Technology Company D2L Further Establishes its Presence in Mexico

D2L to continue supporting learners in Mexico through personalized, flexible learning

MEXICO CITY, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today announced the incorporation of a legal entity in Mexico.

D2L is expanding the reach of its award-winning learning innovation platform, D2L Brightspace, in Mexico to help institutions and organizations to create better learning experiences through improved accessibility, better learner retention, and more personalization and innovation.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations in Mexico as part of our mission to help transform the way the world learns," said John Baker, CEO and founder of D2L. "We are excited to help education and corporate clients in Mexico with their digital transformation journey, supporting them in building better learning experiences to help achieve more than they dreamed possible."

D2L's Brightspace is an agile, mobile-friendly platform that can help current and future customers in Mexico address evolving learner needs across sectors, as it is responsive to individual learners and can help educators and learners connect and establish meaningful human connections.

Organizations, associations and businesses can also use D2L Brightspace and D2L for Business to help create more adaptive, knowledgeable workforces and to support empowering individual workers to thrive in an ever-changing job market via transformative skills development.

"By expanding Brightspace in Mexico through this new legal entity, we will seek to help revolutionize learning processes in the country, leading the way towards the era of personalized learning, driven by the belief that everyone deserves high-quality education, regardless of age, abilities, or geographical location," said Carolina Rivas García, Regional Director at D2L for Latin America.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

