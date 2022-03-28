Global Lecture Capture Systems Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Apollo Global Management, Cisco Systems and Echo360 Among Others

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lecture Capture Systems Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the lecture capture systems market and it is poised to grow by $8.72 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. This report on the lecture capture systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the adoption of active learning, the emergence of video content search technology, and a hike in corporate spending on training.



The lecture capture systems market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's lecture capture systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Educational institutes

Corporate

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in online education as one of the prime reasons driving the lecture capture systems market growth during the next few years. Also, use in flipped classrooms and increase in government initiatives to propel technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report on lecture capture systems market covers the following areas:

Lecture capture systems market sizing

Lecture capture systems market forecast

Lecture capture systems market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Educational institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Apollo Global Management Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 Crestron Electronics Inc.

10.6 Echo360 Inc.

10.7 Haivision Systems Inc.

10.8 Kaltura Inc.

10.9 NewTek Inc.

10.10 Panopto Inc.

10.11 Sonic Foundry Inc.

10.12 YuJa Inc.

11 Appendix

