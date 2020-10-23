Global LED and OLED Lighting Markets 2020: Recent Progress in High Brightness LED Technology and Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED and OLED Lighting: Market Analysis and Manufacturing Trends" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The High Brightness Light Emitting Diode (HB LED) market is exploding as unit shipments continue their upward growth. LEDs are creating a niche market for conventional suppliers of semiconductor processing tools. Markets for HB LEDs, backlight LEDs, and OLEDs are forecast.



Solid-state lighting (SSL), particularly light-emitting diode (LED) based SSL, is on course to become the dominant technology across all lighting applications. The luminous efficacy of SSL has surpassed previous lighting technologies and still has significant room to improve, and the price has decreased to the point where it is no longer a barrier to adoption for consumers. The LED technology platform also offers the opportunity to advance beyond legacy form factors, which embody the limitations of the previous lighting technologies; to move past the legacy functionality of providing basic illumination; and to enable energy savings beyond improved source efficiency to encompass more precise delivery of more suitable light at the appropriate time.



Today, LEDs are an integral part of many consumer products like light engines for general lighting, smartphones, or automobiles, often enabling new functionalities (e.g., higher efficiency and endurance, more compact form factor, and higher design flexibility), if compared with their traditional counterparts.



The term LED displays or TVs has come to signify LCD displays that utilize the newer LED-based backlighting technology in place of cold cathode fluorescent light (CCFL) based bulbs that have been common for several decades. The majority of the manufacturing infrastructure is similar to LCDs as the backlight module is the main difference. The advantages of LED based lighting technology is brighter light output, lower power consumption, long lasting (40,000 to 60,000 hours on average vs CCFL at 20,000 to 40,000 hours), less fading or degradation of output over time, and ability to support thinner form factors.



Gallium nitride (GaN) light-emitting-diode (LED) technology has been the revolution in modern lighting. In the last decade, a huge global market of efficient, long-lasting, and ubiquitous white light sources has developed around the inception of the Nobel-prize-winning blue GaN LEDs. Today, GaN optoelectronics is developing beyond solid-state lighting, leading to new and innovative devices, e.g., for microdisplays, being the core technology for future augmented reality and visualization, as well as point light sources for optical excitation in communications, imaging, and sensing.



This explosion of applications is driven by two main directions: the ability to produce very small GaN LEDs (micro-LEDs and nano-LEDs) with high efficiency and across large areas, in combination with the possibility to merge optoelectronic-grade GaN micro-LEDs with silicon microelectronics in a hybrid approach. GaN LED technology is now even spreading into the realm of display technology, which has been occupied by organic LEDs and liquid crystal displays for decades. In this review, the technological transition toward GaN micro- and nanodevices beyond lighting is discussed including an up-to-date overview on the state of the art.



Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) represent an area of SSL technology that can create diffuse light sources with direct emitters that are thin profile and bendable. This technology can produce new form factors and lighting design flexibility not available with today's LEDs or traditional lighting technology.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Recent Progress in High Brightness LED Technology and Applications

2.1 LED: Theory of Operation

2.2 Intellectual Property Map

2.3 LED Manufacturing Technologies & Costs

2.4 LED Market General Illumination



Chapter 3 Processing Equipment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Deposition

3.2.1 MOCVD for SSL - Productivity Challenges and Solutions

3.2.2 Low temperature Remote Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition (RPCVD)

3.3 Chemical Mechanical Planarization

3.4 Defect Inspection and Testing

3.5 Lithography

3.5.1 Steppers

3.5.2 Nanoimprint

3.5.3 Nanopatterning of LED Wafers



Chapter 4 Materials of Construction

4.1 Introduction

4.2 GaN-based LED for General Lighting

4.2.1 Methods to Improve White LED Efficiency

4.2.2 Time-to-Market for LED substrates

4.3 LED Phosphor Manufacturing Issues

4.3.1 Current LED Phosphor Manufacturing

4.3.2 LED Phosphor Cost



Chapter 5 Packaging and Assembly Issues for High Brightness LEDs

5.1 Packaging for HB LEDs

5.1.1 Bonding

5.1.2 Die/Ball Bonding

5.1.3 Scribing

5.2 Wafer Level Packaging HB LEDs

5.3 Thermal Issues

5.4 Test and Inspection



Chapter 6 National Programs As Innovation Drivers

6.1 DOE Solid-State Lighting Manufacturing Initiative

6.2 DOE Solid-State Lighting Program Mission and Goal

6.3 Major National Research Programs Pertaining to LEDs

6.4 Challenges Facing SSL Manufacturing



Chapter 7 OLED Lighting

7.1 Opportunities for Luminaire Manufacturers

7.2 How Does an OLED Work

7.3 Differences Between OLED Lighting and OLED Display

7.4 Benefits of OLED Lighting Technology

7.5 OLED Performance Metrics

7.6 Market Hurdle

7.7 OLED Lighting Costs



Chapter 8 OLED Manufacturing

8.1 Deposition Equipment and Processes for OLED Lighting

8.1.1 Vacuum Deposition Or Vacuum Thermal Evaporation (VTE)

8.1.2 Organic Vapor Deposition (OVPD)

8.1.3 Inkjet Printing

8.1.4 Roll-to-Roll (R2R)

8.2 General OLED Manufacturing Cost Considerations

8.3 Lithography

8.4 Substrates and Encapsulation

8.4.1 Substrate and Encapsulation Material Selection

8.4.2 Substrate Coatings

8.4.3 Transparent Electrodes

8.4.4 Encapsulation

8.6 Inspection and Quality Control



Chapter 9 Outlook for the Worldwide OLED Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passive Matrix Capacity and Demand

9.3 Active Matrix Capacity and Demand

9.4 Cost Challenges for OLED Lighting



Chapter 10 Outlook for the Worldwide High-Brightness LED Market

10.1 HB LED Technology

10.2 HB LED Market Overview and trends

10.2.1 Market Drivers for SSL

10.2.2 LED Backlights for Notebook PCs

10.2.3 LED Backlights for LCD TVs

10.2.4 LED Backlights for Other Applications

10.2.5 LED Lighting Market

10.2.6 LED Active Outdoor Display Market

10.2.7 LED Signal Market

10.2.8 LED Automotive Market

10.2.9 LED Mobile Market



Source: The Information Network

