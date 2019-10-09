Global LED Grow Lights Markets, 2019-2024: Focus on Spectrum (Full PAR, Partial, Treatment), Application (Indoor Farms, Greenhouses, Livestock & Aquaculture, Turf & Landscaping), and Power Consumption

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LED Grow Lights Market: Focus on Spectrum (Full PAR, Partial, Treatment), Application (Indoor Farms, Greenhouses, Livestock and Aquaculture, Turf and Landscaping), and Power Consumption - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the LED grow lights market to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.15% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.



The increasing global demand for food has generated the need for an increase in indoor farming and the cultivation of crops in greenhouses. This is attributed to the constantly decreasing arable land and adverse climatic conditions that are creating havoc in the global agricultural industry due to changing environmental factors.

Since traditional farming is gradually becoming unsuitable to produce crops in many regions, such as Middle East, North-Western Europe, and Russia, the need for controllable and customizable environmental conditions ideal for crop cultivation is increasing.



The use of LED lighting in farming has found its way ever since the idea of indoor farming has floated around. Emerging nations, such as China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia are observing an extensive interest in the mass adoption of such technologies to boost their agricultural economy. This robust growth has been largely propelled by the rise in investments in the agricultural sector, which in turn, has increased the demand for LED grow lights to carry out farming activities.



The LED grow lights play an integral role in creating one such environmental factor by acting as an adequate substitute for sunlight. With the development in a range of LED grow lights, farmers have the option to customize according to their requirements for each plant to be grown.



The disruption of Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting systems in the industry has visibly become a success and has gained enormous recognition for the distinctive features it has to offer across all industries. Developed nations across North America and Europe have actively focussed on developments within the LED lighting industry and have adopted them in the past few years.



The key market players in the global LED grow lights market include Signify N.V., OSRAM Litch AG, Current by GE, Heliospectra AB, Valoya, Stadium Grow Lighting, and Agrilight B.V., among others.

