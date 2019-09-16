Global LED Trunking Markets Report 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LED Trunking Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LED Trunking market was valued at US$ 5.33 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.86 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 5.9% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.



For the installation of the energy-efficient lighting such as LEDs, an appropriate lighting fixture holds an important position. These fixtures are termed as LED trunking, which provides tailored LED solution to different end users requirements. The trunking system is capable of offering a flexible and stable platform to ensure proper fixing of the luminaires/lights at even intervals for warehouses and retail stores in aisle lighting applications.



The factors driving the LED Trunking market is embraced with, demand for better & advanced energy efficient and energy saving products, rise in the adoption of LEDs over traditional lighting products are anticipated to have a massive impact on the growth of LED Trunking market in the coming years. Also, the huge capital investment required for the installation of LED trunking and lighting fixtures, is expected to hinder the market growth in the coming years.



With the support received from government bodies of the Americas, Asia, and Europe, utilization of energy efficient and less energy consuming lights are gaining high momentum with the commercial and large spaces. The requirement of stringent product testing methods to uphold the performance of LEDs is needed to provide a high certainty of energy savings. To accomplish the objective of enhancing product performance requirements, use of familiar and recognized international performance testing standards including, Design Lights certification schemes and US Energy Star is helpful.



In the global LED trunking market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to rapid urbanization and industrial development observed in the countries of the region. Further, growth in the infrastructure construction projects and stringent government regulations are the factors strengthening the LED Trunking market. In context to high market share, Asia Pacific is the largest region contributing heavily in the LED Trunking market, followed by North America and Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Led Trunking Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis



5. LED Trunking Market- Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing proliferation of LED

5.1.2 Growth in the Need to Replace Traditional Lighting Systems

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High capital expenditure value

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise in the LED Trunking Retrofit Business

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Connected LED Trunking is Emerging as a Future-proof Solution for Industrial Spaces

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. LED Trunking Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global LED Trunking Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



7. LED Trunking Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 LED Trunking Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Narrow Distribution

7.4 Wide Distribution



8. LED Trunking Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 LED Trunking Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Commercial

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Warehouse Market

8.6 Others



9. LED Trunking Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Development



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



12. Company Profiles

Aesthetics Lighting Solutions Ltd.

AGC Lighting Co., Ltd.

Bergstrom Lighting

LED Linear GmbH

OSRAM Licht AG

Shenzhen FusionBrite Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Hitoplux Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Signify Holding (Philips Lighting)

TRILUX GMBH & CO. KG

Zumtobel Group AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbpsnw





