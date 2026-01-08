Global Legal Firm Erickson Immigration Group Announces New Partner

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erickson Immigration Group (EIG), a leading global corporate immigration law firm, announced on January 8, 2026, that Naïanka Rigaud has been named a new Partner, joining the firm's leadership team alongside partners Rob Taylor, Alejandra Zapatero, and Hiba Mona Anver.

Ms. Rigaud has been with Erickson Immigration Group since 2014 and was most recently a Senior Managing Attorney. In her practice, she leads a legal team focused on U.S. immigrant visa and naturalization matters. She works closely with corporate clients to provide strategic counsel across all aspects of business immigration programs and compliance requirements.

"In this moment, I am filled with gratitude for the mentorship and guidance that have shaped my journey. As a daughter of immigrants, this work holds profound meaning for me. I am excited to step into this next chapter, advancing our firm's values and mission while compassionately and bravely serving clients and helping them achieve their own career and life goals," said Naïanka Rigaud, EIG Partner.

Widely respected within the immigration and global mobility industry, Ms. Rigaud is known for her thought leadership and client-focused approach. She helps stakeholders navigate complex and evolving U.S. immigration policies and contributes to industry dialogue by serving as a panelist for various relocation and global mobility events. She is also a member of the Worldwide ERC (WERC) Content Working Group and has served as a guest lecturer at the George Washington University School of Law.

Ms. Rigaud earned her Juris Doctor from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law, and her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology, with a minor in Spanish, from Mary Baldwin College. The daughter of Haitian immigrants and a first-generation American, Naïanka brings a unique global and multicultural perspective to her practice.

"Naïanka becoming a Partner is a reflection of her exceptional legal and strategic mind, leadership, and unwavering commitment to our clients," said EIG Partner Hiba Anver. "She exemplifies the values of our firm and plays a critical role in advancing our mission of delivering innovative, high-touch immigration solutions."

Erickson Immigration Group serves a dynamic client portfolio, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 multinational corporations and their foreign national employees, on all matters of U.S. and global immigration and compliance. EIG operates as one global firm with bicoastal headquarters in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco, regional offices in Dublin, London, Melbourne, and Singapore serving EMEA and APAC, and a Global Alliance of elite immigration partners worldwide.

About Erickson Immigration Group

Erickson Immigration Group is a leading global corporate immigration law firm providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire and retain top talent worldwide. Founded in 1987, with its immigration practice launched in 1998, EIG brings more than 25 years of experience delivering its signature "Perfect Plus" service—dedicated legal teams, clear communication, innovative technology, and the highest standards of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to "get to yes."

