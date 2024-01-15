Global Level Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Market Anticipates Robust Growth, Driven by Technological Advances in MEMS and Nanotechnology

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Level Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Contact Type, Non-contact Type), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global level sensor market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The food industry has traditionally lagged behind other industries in adopting new technologies. However, growing advancements in computer technology, coupled with stringent regulations for improved food quality and safety, have resulted in the rising need to automate manufacturing processes, thereby leading to an increased demand for level sensors in the food processing industry.

The production and processing of food and beverages are governed by networks of law codes, practices, regulations, and guidance to reduce the risk of delivering potentially harmful products to consumers. In food processing industries, the pressure and level measurement are required in the filter, tanks, and piping. Pressure instruments include numerous applications, such as maintaining the balance of silos, storage tanks, flavor systems, filling machines, mixing processes, and pasteurization, among others.



Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), a part of non-contact type sensors, is expected to witness considerable growth over the projected period. MEMS sensors are expected to play a key role in the automotive safety and infotainment applications. The need for higher accuracy, rapid data transmission, and self-test capabilities are the key factors driving the demand for MEMS in automotive applications.



Nanotechnology-enabled sensors are offering physical, chemical, and biological sensing features that enable an increased level of detection specificity, portability, and sensitivity for a wide range of safety and environmental measurements. The U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) recognizes the considerable potential for nanotechnology, which has triggered the development of portable devices that can rapidly detect, quantify, and identify chemical and biological substances.

NNI has launched Nanotechnology Signature Initiatives (NSI) that is integrated with NNI to explore the use of nanotechnology for the following:

To overcome technical barriers associated with conventional sensors, nanotechnology and nanoscale materials are used to build more accurate, sensitive, and adaptable sensors.

New sensors are being developed to detect engineered nanomaterials across their lifecycles to assess their potential impact on health, environment, and safety.

Compliance with regulations and standards in the food & beverage industry is the most demanding challenge for measuring instruments and sensors. Product design must comply with industry guidelines issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Programmable measuring instruments and specialized accessories are likely to drive the level sensor market demand over the forecast period.

Level Sensor Market Report Highlights

The growing development of nanotechnology sensors is likely to influence the market growth over the forecast period.

The non-contact type technology is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.9% over the projected period.

Dry bulk level sensors are used as a full indicator in silos for the storage of grain, as a jam detector in the discharge hopper of a spiral conveyor for grain, and as level controller in the flour silos of large bakeries.

The North American market is anticipated to dominate the level sensor in terms of revenue in 2022

The prevailing large existing consumer base and government initiatives to control carbon emissions are the key factors driving the North American regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to portray the highest growth over the forecast period as it is the major hub for refineries and chemical and petrochemical processing units.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Level Sensor Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Level Sensor Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Level Sensor Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Level Sensor Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Level Sensor Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Contact Type

4.4. Non-Contact Type



Chapter 5. Level Sensor Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Level Sensor Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Level Sensor Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Consumer Electronics

5.5. Healthcare

5.6. Industrial Process

5.7. Oil & Gas

5.8. Dry Bulk

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Level Sensor Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

ABB

AMETEK

Garner Industries

Bindicator

Emerson Electric Co.

Electro-Sensors, Inc

Endress+Hauser Group Services

Gems Sensors, Inc.

Honeywell International

Magnetrol International

OMEGA Engineering

MTS System

Pepperl+Fuchs

Siemens

Senix

