Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to 2026 by Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Toys, Video Games, Domestic and Housewares & Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Licensed Sports Merchandise Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The licensed sports merchandise report provides analysis for the period 2016-2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.



The report covers all the major trends and key drivers playing a major role in the growth of licensed sports merchandise products over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the licensed sports merchandise market growth throughout the forecast period in terms of value (in US$ Mn), and volume (Million Units) across different geographies.

The global licensed sports merchandise market has been segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into sports apparel, sports footwear, sports accessories and toys, video games, domestic and housewares, and others. In terms of the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel.



Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of licensed sports merchandise and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Moreover, the report also provides an in-depth study of the licensed sports merchandise product type and distribution channel.



The report highlights the competitive landscape of the licensed sports merchandise market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. In the competitive landscape, the report also provides a comprehensive analysis of top players of the licensed sports merchandise market. The broad licensed sports merchandise market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.

Some of the key players in this market include:



Nike Inc

Prada Group

Puma SE

Sports Direct International Plc.

VF Corporation

Ralph Lauren

Quiksilver, Inc.

Newell Brands Inc

Li Ning Company Limited

eBay Enterprise, Inc

Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Size



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunity

4.3. Regulation and Policies

4.4. Key Trend Analysis

4.5. Key Market Indicator

4.6. Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016 - 2026

4.6.1. Market Revenue Projections, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.6.2. Market Volume Projections, 2016 - 2026 (Mn Units)

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Market Outlook



5. Global Licensed Sports merchandise Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Product Type

5.1. Overview and Definitions

5.2. Global Licensed Sports merchandise Market Size (US$ Mn and Mn Units) Forecast, by Product Type , 2016 - 2026

5.2.1. Sports Apparel

5.2.2. Sports Footwear

5.2.3. Sports Accessories and Toys

5.2.4. Video Games

5.2.5. Domestic and Housewares

5.2.6. Others

5.3. Product Type Comparison Matrix

5.4. Market Attractiveness, by Product Type



6. Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Definition

6.2. Market Trends

6.3. Global Licensed Sports merchandise Market Size (US$ Mn and Mn Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026

6.3.1. Online Distribution Channel

6.3.2. Offline Distribution Channel

6.3.2.1. Department Stores

6.3.2.2. Specialty Stores

6.3.2.3. Others

6.4. Distribution Channel Comparison Matrix

6.5. Market Attractiveness, by Distribution Channel



7. Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Global Licensed Sports merchandise Market Size (US$ Mn and Mn Units) Forecast, by Region, 2016 - 2026

7.3. Market Attractiveness, by Region



8. North America Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2026

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Key Trends

8.3. Price Trend Analysis

8.4. Licensed Sports merchandise Market Size (US$ Mn and Mn Units) Forecast, by Product Type , 2016 - 2026

8.4.1. Sports Apparel

8.4.2. Sports Footwear

8.4.3. Sports Accessories and Toys

8.4.4. Video Games

8.4.5. Domestic and Housewares

8.4.6. Others

8.5. Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Size (US$ Mn and Mn Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2026

8.5.1. Online Distribution Channel

8.5.2. Offline Distribution Channel

8.5.2.1. Department Stores

8.5.2.2. Specialty Stores

8.5.2.3. Others

8.6. Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Size (US$ Mn and Mn Units) Forecast, by Country, 2016 - 2026

8.6.1. The U.S.

8.6.2. Canada

8.6.3. Rest of North America

8.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.7.1. By Product Type

8.7.2. By Distribution Channel

8.7.3. By Country



9. Europe Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2026



10. Asia Pacific Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2026



11. Middle East and Africa Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2026



12. South America Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2016-2026



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Player - Competition matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

13.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017)

13.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Key Development/Strategy)



14. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnryes



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

