Global LiDAR Drone Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2032

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LiDAR Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type , By Range, By Component, By Application (, By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LiDAR drone market size is expected to reach USD 2,286.09 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Velodyne Lidar Inc. Inc.

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

YELLOWSCAN

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

LiDARUSA

DJI

Delair

Leica Geosystems AG

SICK AG

Benewake ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. RoboSense

MICRODRONES

LiDAR Drone Market is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to wider applications of LiDAR drones in various applications and increasing technological advancements in the drone industry in the last few years.



LiDAR drones utilize light energy and lasers to scan and measure the target from distance. They send out multidirectional laser pulses using oscillating mirrors to map ground points and terrain through analysis of returning pulses. The sensors generally measure time, intensity, and angle of reflection to understand an object in three dimensions.

After collecting the data points, the 3D mapping software processes the information along with GPS data and an inertial Navigation System to make a detailed and precise 3D model of a targeted area and object.



The LiDAR drones have been widely used in a range of applications in various industries. One such application is the adoption of LiDAR drones in the mining industry. The LiDAR-based technology has enabled mining organizations to measure the 3D coordinates of various objects on the ground and applies a point cloud filtering method to generate a precision digital terrain model.

Corridor mapping remained the second most important area where the LiDAR drone has been widely used. Other factors including increasing investment in the R&D of LiDAR drones has improved the capability to capture data more precisely and further fuels the demand for LiDAR drones in various industry.



The major restraining factor for the LiDAR drone market is the associated high cost of the equipment used in the technology. Further, drones require high input power from batteries for surveying applications, increasing overall purchasing and operational costs. The stringent regulations and restrictions relating to using drones in certain countries such as Kuwait, Iran, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan have remained a limiting factor for the growth of the LiDAR drone market.



Report Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the LiDAR drone market across all regions. Various countries' governments have imposed certain measures to control the virus to further spread among the people. The temporary shutdown of multiple shops and production units led to disruption in scheduled mapping, exploration and detection, precision application operations, and surveillance and, in turn, reduced the application of drones during the pandemic period.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the LiDAR drone market in the forecast period. The primary factors responsible for the major share of North America include increasing investments towards better and innovative defense tools. The accuracy and efficiency of LiDAR drones to collect data from high altitudes have increased their adoption in the defense sector in the last few years.

is anticipated to hold a significant share of the LiDAR drone market in the forecast period. The primary factors responsible for the major share of include increasing investments towards better and innovative defense tools. The accuracy and efficiency of LiDAR drones to collect data from high altitudes have increased their adoption in the defense sector in the last few years. The Rotary Wing LiDAR Drone segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2022. The primary factors driving the Rotary wing LiDAR drone segment can be attributable to the rise in the adoption of the single-rotor and multirotor Unmanned Aerial vehicles across various regions. In addition, the multirotor LiDAR drone is gaining popularity due to its easy flight controlling systems over conventional products and provides for covering the vast area for mapping various forests, terrains and farms.

The long-range segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate in the LiDAR drone market attributed to the rising development of advanced laser technology to offer improved and accurate detection from high altitudes.

The publisher has segmented the LiDAR Drone Computing Market report based on component, product, range, application, and region:

LiDAR Drone Computing Market, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Navigation and Positioning systems

Laser Scanners

Cameras

Others

LiDAR Drone Computing Market, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Rotary Wing LiDAR Drone

Fixed Wing LiDAR Drone

LiDAR Drone Computing Market, Industry Range Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019- 2032)

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

LiDAR Drone Computing Market, Industry Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019- 2032)

Precision Agriculture

ADAS & Driverless Cars

Corridor Mapping

Defense

Construction

Mining and Exploration

Other Applications

LiDAR Drone Computing Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93zh9n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets