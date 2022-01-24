Global LiDAR Market Opportunities and R&D Portfolio Assessment Report 2021: Use of LiDAR to Advance Smart City Infrastructure and Enable the Autonomy-of-Things (AoT) Concept

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global LiDAR R&D Portfolio Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LiDAR is an imaging technology that enables distance measurement and the construction of precise and detailed 3D mapping solutions.

4D LiDAR will significantly impact the industrial and the automotive sectors (primarily, autonomous vehicles). For Level 4 and 5 automated driving, the automotive industry will choose 4D LiDAR sensor technology rather than mechanical LiDAR systems. Through frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW)-based 4D LiDAR technology, the existing pulse LiDAR is improved, which offers precise results.

Research organizations and companies are focusing on the development of LiDAR sensors that are easy to manufacture; they are also emphasizing small form factors and low operating cost. With 3D imaging techniques,

LiDAR-based sensor technology can offer a high level of object identification and classification, which will boost its adoption rate. Over the next 5 years, the technology will become suitable and beneficial for volume production.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study:

What is the significance of the technology? What are the various types of LiDAR and what are their working methodologies?

Which factors challenge growth? What are the important drivers and restraints to market growth?

What does the patent landscape look like?

What are some of the important funding trends in the market?

Which industry best practices are adopted in the LiDAR market?

What are the key growth opportunities in the market?

