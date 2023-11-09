Global LiDAR Technology Market Set to Skyrocket to $7 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand for 3D Imaging Across Industries

09 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET
The worldwide market for Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology is on an exponential growth trajectory, poised to reach $7 billion by the end of 2028, up from $3.2 billion in 2023, at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
LiDAR technology has emerged as a crucial tool in accommodating the expansion of global engineering and civil construction activities, especially in developing nations grappling with growing populations. From surveying and mapping to project feasibility studies, advanced LiDAR technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing accuracy and efficiency in various stages of construction projects.
The airborne segment of the global LiDAR market is forecasted to grow from $1.5 billion in 2023 to $3.2 billion by the end of 2028, boasting a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the mobile and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) segment is expected to surge from $539.3 million in 2023 to $1.2 billion by 2028, at a robust CAGR of 17.7%.
Key drivers propelling this growth include increasing demand for 3D imagery in sectors such as military and defense, civil engineering, topographical surveys, and corridor mapping. Textured 3D imagery is particularly valuable in city planning, 3D mapping, and corridor mapping. Additionally, the installation of advanced safety features in automobiles is contributing to market expansion. Notably, automotive giants are investing in LiDAR startups, and the adoption of various LiDAR technologies, including solid-state, flash LiDAR, and micro-electronical mechanical system (MEMS) LiDAR, is creating new market opportunities.
LiDAR's growing utilization in geographical information system (GIS) applications and engineering and construction is further bolstering global market growth. However, challenges such as safety risks associated with UAVs and autonomous vehicles and the availability of low-cost and lightweight photogrammetry systems are restraining market growth.
The comprehensive report, titled "Global LiDAR Technology Market Report 2023-2028," provides detailed insights into market dynamics, including segmentation by component, product type, technology, range, application, and region.
The report highlights that the airborne segment currently holds the largest market share, valued at $1.4 billion in 2022 and projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028. Meanwhile, the mobile and UAV segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 17.7%, reaching $1.2 billion by the end of 2028, up from $489.7 million in 2022.
Furthermore, the post-COVID-19 era is expected to see continued LiDAR technology demand due to safety distance measures. Remote work has become the new normal, with 3D LiDAR systems repurposed for product tracking, security, and remote monitoring of employees. LiDAR, along with video and thermal monitoring systems, is used for temperature sensing, enhancing productivity while reducing the risk of viral transmission.
Key highlights of the report include:
- An in-depth overview and analysis of the global LiDAR technology market
- Analysis of global market trends, historical revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and forecasts for 2024, 2026, and projections of CAGRs through 2028
- Market size estimations and revenue forecasts for the LiDAR technology market in USD millions, with corresponding market share analysis based on component, product type, range, application, and geographic region
- Comprehensive insights into market drivers, opportunities, challenges, prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global LiDAR market
- Industry value chain analysis, with a focus on OEM manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, and major end-user types
- Holistic reviews of Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses, considering micro and macro-environmental factors
- Examination of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) developments and company practices in the LiDAR market
- Profiles of leading companies in the LiDAR market
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
162
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$3.2 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$7 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
16.5 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competition in the Industry
- Key Developments in the Field of LiDAR
- Impact on the Market of Russia-Ukraine War
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for 3D Mapping
- Demand for Automotive Safety Technologies
- Surge in the Adoption of LiDAR Systems
- Advances in LiDAR Technology
- Market Challenges
- Cost
- Cybersecurity Risks
- Market Opportunities
- Emergence of 4D LiDAR
- Uses in Environmental Applications
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Component
- Overview
- Software
- Laser Scanners
- Navigation and Positioning
- Other Components
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Airborne
- Terrestrial
- Mobile and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Overview
- 2D LiDAR
- 3D LiDAR
- 4D LiDAR
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Range
- Overview
- Short-range LiDAR
- Medium-range LiDAR
- Long-range LiDAR
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Automotive and Transportation
- Corridor Mapping
- Environment
- Exploration and Detection
- Other Applications
- Transmission Lines
- Police LiDAR
- Gaming LiDAR
- Robotics
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 ESG Development
- ESG Issues in the LiDAR Market
- Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact
- Animal Welfare
- Labor Practices
- Transparency and Governance
- Analysis of ESG Performance
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Status of ESG for Companies in the LiDAR Market
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in LiDAR Market
- Case Study
- Environmental Initiatives
- Social Initiatives
- Governance Initiatives
- Outcomes
- Investments
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 12 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Future of LiDAR Technology
- Emerging LiDAR Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence
- Robotics Industrial Automation
- Machine Learning
- Advanced Driver-assistance System
Chapter 13 Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Granted Patents (2020-2023)
- Recently Awarded Patents
Chapter 14 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
- Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Analysis
- Venture Fundings in LiDAR Market
Chapter 15 Competitive Intelligence
- Vendor Landscape
- Analysis of Market Leaders
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
Chapter 17 Appendix: Abbreviations
