Global Life Science Analytics Market Review and Forecast, 2015-2028, with In-Depth Company Profilings of Leading Players
Dec 31, 2019, 09:30 ET
The Global Life Science Analytics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
The Global Life Science Analytics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high demand of analytics in precision and personalized medicine, growing demand of big data analytics and increasing focus on value-based medicine.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 High Demand of Analytics in Precision and Personalized Medicine
3.1.2 Growing Demand of Big Data Analytics
3.1.3 Increasing Focus on Value-Based Medicine
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Life Science Analytics Market, By Type
4.1 Descriptive Analytics
4.2 Prescriptive Analytics
4.3 Reporting Analytics
4.4 Predictive Analytics
5 Life Science Analytics Market, By Component
5.1 Services
5.1.1 Managed
5.1.2 Professional
5.2 Software
6 Life Science Analytics Market, By Delivery Model
6.1 On-Demand
6.2 On-Premise
7 Life Science Analytics Market, By Application
7.1 Regulatory Compliance
7.2 Sales & Marketing
7.3 Supply Chain Optimization
7.4 Research & Development
7.4.1 Clinical Trials
7.4.2 Preclinical Trials
7.5 Pharmacovigilance
8 Life Science Analytics Market, By End User
8.1 Clinical Research Institutions
8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
8.3 Medical Device Companies
8.4 Biomedical Companies
8.5 Third-Party Administrators
9 Life Science Analytics Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 U.K
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Cognizant
11.2 IBM Corporation
11.3 Maxisit
11.4 Iqvia
11.5 Take Solutions
11.6 Accenture
11.7 Scio Health Analytics
11.8 Wipro Limited
11.9 Oracle Corporation
11.10 SAS Institute Inc.
