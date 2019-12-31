Global Life Science Analytics Market Review and Forecast, 2015-2028, with In-Depth Company Profilings of Leading Players

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Life Science Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Life Science Analytics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high demand of analytics in precision and personalized medicine, growing demand of big data analytics and increasing focus on value-based medicine.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 High Demand of Analytics in Precision and Personalized Medicine

3.1.2 Growing Demand of Big Data Analytics

3.1.3 Increasing Focus on Value-Based Medicine

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Life Science Analytics Market, By Type

4.1 Descriptive Analytics

4.2 Prescriptive Analytics

4.3 Reporting Analytics

4.4 Predictive Analytics



5 Life Science Analytics Market, By Component

5.1 Services

5.1.1 Managed

5.1.2 Professional

5.2 Software



6 Life Science Analytics Market, By Delivery Model

6.1 On-Demand

6.2 On-Premise



7 Life Science Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Regulatory Compliance

7.2 Sales & Marketing

7.3 Supply Chain Optimization

7.4 Research & Development

7.4.1 Clinical Trials

7.4.2 Preclinical Trials

7.5 Pharmacovigilance



8 Life Science Analytics Market, By End User

8.1 Clinical Research Institutions

8.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.3 Medical Device Companies

8.4 Biomedical Companies

8.5 Third-Party Administrators



9 Life Science Analytics Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Cognizant

11.2 IBM Corporation

11.3 Maxisit

11.4 Iqvia

11.5 Take Solutions

11.6 Accenture

11.7 Scio Health Analytics

11.8 Wipro Limited

11.9 Oracle Corporation

11.10 SAS Institute Inc.



